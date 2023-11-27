Pope can't breathe properly, forced to cancel meetings

By Jake Smith

Daily Caller News Foundation

Pope Francis has canceled a series of meetings this week after falling ill, the Vatican said on Monday.

The Pope is suffering breathing difficulties due to inflammation of the lungs and has postponed some of his meetings until he recovers, the Vatican told the Daily Caller News Foundation. He does not have pneumonia or a fever and has begun taking antibiotics to treat his ailment.

TRENDING: New law prevents children from accessing porn sites

“Today I cannot appear at the window because I have this problem of inflammation of the lungs,” the Pope said during his weekly Angelus address on Sunday, adding that a priest would read the day’s reflection.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Francis is in stable condition and “clearly improving” from his illness, the Vatican confirmed to the DCNF. He plans to attend some meetings this week but will postpone others until he recovers fully.

The Pope said that he still plans to travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday to attend the 2023 United Nations Climate Conference (COP28) in Dubai. More than 70,000 people are expected to attend the climate confab, including world leaders, delegates and government officials.

Overall, is Pope Francis doing what Jesus would be doing? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (14 Votes)

If we believe in the capacity of human beings to transcend our petty interests and to think on a grand scale, we cannot give up on dreaming that #COP28 will lead to an acceleration of the energy transition. This Conference can be a turning point. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) November 27, 2023

The Pope received criticism after saying Wednesday that the Israel-Hamas conflict had “gone beyond wars” and appeared to claim Israel was committing “terror” in the Gaza Strip, according to Catholic media Crux. During a prayer, he called for peace and for both sides to “not go forward with the passions that ultimately [kill] everyone.”

“They suffer a lot, and I heard how both of them suffer: wars do this, but here we have gone beyond wars, this is not waging war, this is terrorism,” the Pope said on Nov. 22.

“May the Lord put his and there, may the Lord help us to resolve problems and not go forward with the passions that ultimately kill everyone. We pray for the Palestinian people, we pray for the Israeli people, for peace to come,” he said.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!