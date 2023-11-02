Pregnancy hormones 'rewire' the brain for motherhood

(STUDY FINDS) – Scientists in the United Kingdom have discovered that hormones produced during pregnancy can “rewire” the brain to prepare for motherhood, even before they give birth. Francis Crick Institute researchers found that the hormones estrogen and progesterone stimulate specific neurons in the brain to activate maternal instincts. The findings challenge the previous belief that hormones released during childbirth primarily trigger these maternal behaviors.

It was observed previously that virgin female rodents didn’t engage much with offspring. However, mothers would dedicate a significant portion of their time to caring for their young. Some past studies have shown that even rats that have given birth through Caesarean section, and virgin mice exposed to pregnancy hormones, displayed maternal behaviors. This hinted that the hormonal shifts during pregnancy, not just after childbirth, play a pivotal role in igniting these instincts.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

In this new study, researchers found that female mice started demonstrating increased parental behaviors during the late stages of their pregnancies, irrespective of their exposure to pups.

TRENDING: WATCH: Kids across U.S. dress up as 'bumbling' Biden for Halloween

Read the full story ›