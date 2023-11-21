Preppers identify these three items as 'top threats' to U.S.

Climate change as a threat to the United States? Nah. Russia invading the Ukraine? Not really. Nanotech run amok. Don't worry. A supervolcano in Yellowstone. Nope.

But what does cause major concern is the uncertainty of the nation's electric grid, especially in tandem with Joe Biden's agenda to explode the demand for electricity with his electric vehicle demands.

And the political civil war that appears imminent with the deep divisions between pro-abortion, pro-transgender, pro-terrorist ideologues in the Democrat Party and the rest of the nation.

And the worry about an EMP attack, which could render what electric grid there already is impotent.

Paul Bedard in a column at the Washington Examiner, explains the results are from a survey of preppers, those who lead that movement that advocates being prepared for even the unthinkable.

The survey was done by Fortitude Ranch, part of a growing network of similar-mind people and groups.

"They are not average Americans who pay no attention to risks, these are folks who watch events and read up on threats, so really good judgment,” said Drew Miller, the CEO, told Bedard for his Secrets column.

It already was a full decade back that a congressional panel warned about an EMP attack. Multiple enemies, ranging from North Korea to China to Russia, could launch a nuke to altitude above the U.S. and detonate it, causing electronics within its reach to fail.

Evaluations at the time estimated such an attack would cause the deaths of tens of millions, because electronics no longer would function, leaving vehicles delivering food at the sides of roads, pumps for fuel inoperable, and those every-present computer systems to run banks, retail outlets, and more dead.

Bedard noted, "Over the past 20 years, the movement to prepare for a domestic disaster has exploded and was supercharged by division in Washington, race riots, the COVID-19 pandemic, and a surge in youth crime. Groups like Fortitude Ranch have stepped in to offer people a place to retreat to in case of civil unrest."

He noted Miller confirmed the 200 who responded to his survey were "dismissive" of ideologies like climate change, which was called global warming until the warming quit.

Bedard noted the concern over a civil war because of split politics also was cited by a Battleground Poll. And Miller noted, "Of the top five threats, the most unusual is probably 41% listing domestic civil war due to the deep divisions in our country and a potentially violent, divisive presidential election coming up as a grave, collapse risk."

Miller pointed out that Ray Dalio, founder/CEO of hedge fund Bridgewater, who makes living predicting events, "said that he believes we face a 30% chance of civil war with our divided population, with a divisive election next year."

Global warming, he said, probably will be "eliminated" through a hugely damaging event like "a bioengineered pandemic, global war or famine" or something similar.

