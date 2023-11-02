A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Prices of some basic European foodstuffs keep skyrocketing

Dwarfs annual inflation rates

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 2, 2023 at 3:59pm
(KAKE) – These days, think twice before you lavishly ladle olive oil onto your pasta, salad or crusty bread. Olive oil, a daily staple of Mediterranean cuisine and the life of many a salad throughout Europe, is experiencing a staggering rise in price. It's a prime example of how food still outruns overall inflation in the European Union.

Olive oil has increased by about 75% since January 2021, dwarfing overall annual inflation that has already been considered unusually high over the past few years and even stood at 11.5% in October last year. And much of the food inflation has come over the past two years alone.

In Spain, the world's biggest olive oil producer, prices jumped 53% in August compared to the previous year and a massive 115% since August 2021.

WND News Services
