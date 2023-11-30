A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Pro-Palestinian protesters derail Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting

Swastika on display

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 30, 2023 at 11:52am
(Pexels)

(Pexels)

(NEW YORK POST) – Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters swarmed the streets surrounding Rockefeller Center on Wednesday, clashing with NYPD cops and chanting “River to the sea,” long seen as an antisemitic slogan, in an effort to support Gaza by derailing the annual tree lighting.

Waving Palestinian flags and signs calling for the “end to genocide,” the ralliers gathered along Sixth Avenue alongside hordes of tourists waiting in line to see the iconic ceremony.

Unable to get to the NYC Christmas tree, the enormous crowd instead swarmed around the tree outside the News Corp building, which houses The Post and Fox News, and which has already been targeted by pro-Palestinian protesters on at least two occasions.

