Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupt Macy's parade, glue hands to NYC street

(FOX NEWS) – Groups of pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, with some chanting and singing "Palestine will be free" while others glued themselves to the street along the parade route.

One group of protesters took to the parade route in Midtown Manhattan and unfurled a banner reading, "Liberation for Palestine and Planet." They called for an end to fossil fuels while supporting Palestinians in Gaza.

The protesters wore white jumpsuits, doused themselves with red liquid and superglued their hands to the street to try to disrupt the parade. The crowd lining the sidewalk can be heard drowning out the chants with boos.

