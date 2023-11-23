Professor: Museum collections 'deeply entrenched' in violence, colonialism

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Lafayette College students are being taught that modern museums are instruments of “power,” entrenched in “violence” and colonialism, according to a new anthropology course offered this fall.

Professor Monica Salas Landa, who teaches the “Museum Studies: History, Theory, and Debates” class at the private Pennsylvania university, said she wants to give students a new perspective about museums and their collections.

This month, her class organized an exhibit, “Potential History and Unlearning Imperialism,” with museum objects that have had “imperialist ties erased from them” and “their histories reframed,” The Lafayette student newspaper reported.

