Push to boycott Macy's (un)traditional Thanksgiving Day Parade surges

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City has been a traditional holiday season kickoff staple for many Americans, and not just those who attend, those who watch a broadcast.

But it's suddenly going untraditional, promoting the LGBT lifestyle choices and ideology, and it's getting pushback.

From tens of thousands who have signed a petition to boycott.

According to a report in the Washington Stand, the event this year is to feature promotions of two Broadway musicals who have plunged into the extremist agenda: "Shucked" and "& Juliet."



The report explained they both "have key actors who identify as either transgender or non-binary."

A comment from One Million Moms charged, "Shame on Macy's for promoting and sponsoring this type of entertainment … It is clear that Macy's does not have our children's best interests in mind. Macy's needs to know that trust must be earned, and once trust is lost, it is difficult to get back."

At least 36,000 already have pledged, through an OMM petition, to boycott the event this year.

The Christian Post said the group was warning the parade "will potentially expose tens of millions of viewers at home to the liberal LGBTQ agenda."

The report explained, "Justin David Sullivan, who identifies as nonbinary and uses all pronouns, will perform portions from '& Juliet,' which reimagines the Shakespeare play Romeo & Juliet if Juliet had not committed suicide over Romeo and '[ditched] her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love — her way.'"

And Alex Newell, a man who claims being nonbinary, performs as female Lulu in "Shucked."

OMM criticized Macy's "liberal nonsense," which apparently included trans-identifying pop star Kim Petras' appearance several years ago.

"We still cannot trust Macy's Dept. Store," OMM said, an organization that opposes the degradation of society through events such as MTV Music Awards, which featured "scantily clad performers and sexually suggestive choreography," the report said, and an LGBT storyline by the 2021 Girl of the Year doll company.

The Stand reported the Macy's parade "has traditionally been designed for family fun," but OMM's determination is that it's now "liberal nonsense."

The report noted Kristen Waggoner, chief of the influential Alliance Defending Freedom, added, "Macy’s inclusion of a non-binary transgender character in a parade is just another example of an ideological war that’s being waged on families, and customers are saying they’ve had enough. But it seems that corporate brands that were once trusted just still aren’t getting the message."

Waggoner told the Stand parents now are beginning to stand up against "woke ideology."

Meg Kilgannon, senior fellow for Education Studies at Family Research Council, also told the Stand, "I hope there is a dog show or something else possibly appropriate for family viewing on broadcast television that day.

"It’s important to keep this kind of activity family friendly for the other participants in the parade as well, since high school marching bands, community dance troupes, and other family organizations have traditionally participated in the parade."

