The 'QAnon Shaman' appears to be running for Congress

An individual by the name of Jacob Angeli-Chansley, better known as the “QAnon Shaman” since storming the Capitol on Jan. 6., 2021, has submitted paperwork to run for Congress in Arizona.

Chansley would be competing for Arizona’s 8th Congressional District as a Libertarian Party candidate for the 2024 election, according to the filing. GOP Rep. Debbie Lesko is not seeking reelection, so the seat will be vacant with Chansley facing off against former Republican Rep. Trent Franks, former attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh and former Senate candidate Blake Masters.

Chansley went into the Capitol while shirtless, covered in face paint and wearing a pair of horns during the riot. He received a 41-month federal prison sentence followed by 36 months of supervised release after entering a plea deal for charges of civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, entering and remaining in a restricted building among other charges related to his involvement in Jan. 6, according to the Department of Justice.

Chansley was released after serving about 27 months of his prison sentence, according to the Associated Press. He was transferred to a halfway house in Phoenix in March.

Franks served eight terms in Congress, all of which he won by double digits. Lesko has been serving in the seat since 2018, and will finish her term in January 2025.

