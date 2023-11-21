Why I have been so quiet about Israel for too long

I am one of the most celebrated and famous Arabs who has spoken out in defense of Israel for most of my professional life – on all form of media, television, radio, books and more.

Yet, I have neglected to write about the huge controversy surrounding the horrendous, unspeakable, bone-chilling, harrowing, but altogether predictable, Oct. 7 attack on Israel by the bloodthirsty devils of Hamas. This requires an explanation.

Five years ago, I had five strokes. I'm recovering, but am not at the speed that satisfies me – a 69-year-old man whose life has been devoted to writing and broadcasting and publishing. It's been terribly frustrating. I've had to learn how to spell, type, write and even talk again. (And I was once a great speller! Not anymore.) The smallest matter on the news or in life makes me emotional. This column is one of the hardest things to write – simply because it so hypersensitive. It is in my wheelhouse, yet my thoughts are still foggy. My memory about familiar persons, places and things even fails me. This makes me hesitant even to talk to close friends.

This may soon change, God willing. I have an opportunity to begin a specialized treatment or therapy that is hopeful. I should start very soon – and you can track the progress with me. I wish every stroke victim had the good fortune to avail himself or herself of it. No one had that opportunity until very recently. I will plan on filling you in as soon as possible. There it is – an explanation for all who didn't understand my semi-regular columns recently. My hope is that you will see them start getting more frequent soon.

Now it's time for me to weigh in on Israel – not a topic strange to me.

Israel is not just some other country. It's the apple of God's eye – to quote Him. Did God actually say that? He did indeed. He conveyed to the prophet Zechariah in 2:8 KJV: "For thus saith the Lord of hosts; After the glory hath he sent me unto the nations which spoiled you: for he that toucheth you toucheth the apple of his eye."

In the next verse, God promises to turn the tables on all the nations that spoiled Israel – and that includes Hamastan. What will He do? And when? Someday, He promises to turn it into humus – a delectable dish and one of my favorite chickpea snacks. And that's nothing compared to what He has in store for Iran. Back when I was a radio talk-show host I used to say that. I just remembered that recently. You can imagine what God will do to Hamas to spoil it.

This is one of the reasons, I believe, that this world is already in the "end times." That doesn't mean it's coming tomorrow, or next week of in the next seven years. This world is going to get a lot worse before it gets better. The only thing that can prevent it, saith the Lord, is revival and repentance. And judging by what is going on in New York, Washington, around the college campuses in the U.S. and nations all around the world, there's not a lot of repentance taking place. Far from it. But sooner of later, God's going to give us what we deserve. He is merciful to those who repent of their sins sincerely and honesty and live for Him, because His Son died for us. You've heard of Him? Jesus, or Yeshua – He came about 2,000 years ago, which is plenty of time for the apple of His eye, Israel, to take note of that once again, to fulfill its destiny.

Yes, it all revolves around Israel. They are the Chosen People indeed. Take note of His words from Genesis 12:3: "And I will bless them that bless thee, and curse him that curseth thee: and in thee shall all families of the earth be blessed."

If you want to be blessed like the Jews, start living like them. All you have to do is live like His "children" live – and make God your Father like it says in the Good Book. His instructions are simple. More on that later.

What about the Oct. 7? I've told you I was going to tell you something about the latest attack and what it foretells. Actually, I'll do something better. I'll present a video to you that is from Bari Weiss – a fellow journalist who articulately nails what all this really means to her. She was one of the people chosen by Elon Musk to lay out the Twitter Files awhile back. Listen to what she told the Federalist Society a few days ago. She never mentions God or Yeshua. One caveat: She's "married" to another woman and has a child they are raising, which I don't condone. But please give it a listen. She's right about a lot.

Also, if that's not your cup if tea, there's another video, of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent address to the U.N., which is one for the ages.

I can promise they are two of the best videos on this subject available.

