'Radio silence': Media quiet after man kills four in multi-location rampage

A man who murdered four of his female relatives, including a teen, and left another teen critically injured, is dead after turning his gun on himself in Memphis, Tennessee, this weekend.

Now, some are hammering the national news media for their lack of coverage of the story.

"It's a gun-grabber narrative that one would expect to make national news, but there is currently radio silence," notes J.D. Rucker at the Liberty Daily.

"The murderer was a black man with a rap sheet that dates back to 1996. Laws, if enforced, would have prevented him from owning the firearm he used to shoot women and girls. Therefore, it's not a story that most in corporate media will want to cover."

***PUBLIC STATEMENT*** BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR ARMED AND DANGEROUS FELON pic.twitter.com/6MW2Y5s6lq — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 19, 2023

News Nation reported:" A suspect in Tennessee died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound while on the run Sunday after a series of shootings that killed four of his female relatives and seriously injured a fifth person, police said.

"Officers found the body of Mavis Christian Jr., 52, in his car during a manhunt following shootings at three locations in Memphis that left three women and a teenage girl dead and a teenage girl critically wounded, the Memphis Police Department said.

"Police said Christian was related to the victims but could not immediately specify how they were related. The names of the victims have not yet been released."

Sunday morning, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "C.J." Davis indicated: "We are deeply saddened by the tragic and senseless shootings on Saturday, November 18th, resulting in the deaths of four innocent family members and a fifth victim critically injured."

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their loved ones as our community grieves more lives taken by domestic violence."

The chief also indicated, "Incidents like these shake us all to our core."

"Through the course of the investigation, it has been determined that this scene, and two other recent shooting scenes are connected and involve the same suspect," MPD said on Twitter.

MPD Media Statement regarding the shootings at

196 Howard Drive, 5050 Warrington Road, and 3636 Field Lark Drive. pic.twitter.com/yYRJF6STXp — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 19, 2023

Rucker concluded: "There are two types of 'mass shootings' in the eyes of corporate media.

"Those that advance their gun-grabbing agenda get massive amounts of coverage that includes 'expert' commentaries, biased analysis, and emotion-driven calls for action. Those that do not advance their gun-grabbing agenda get buried."

