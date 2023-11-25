A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Money
Ready for some 'funflation'?

Includes increasing price tag on live events

By WND News Services
Published November 25, 2023
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(MISES) – Just when you thought every inflation related economic term was used up, CNBC headlines: "'Funflation' drives sporting event ticket prices up a whopping 25%."

One might assume terms such as transitory, creeping, galloping, and entrenched inflation, along with shrinkflation and foodflation, would suffice. Nonetheless, we can now include "funflation" to the array of consequences resulting from the expansion of the supply of money and credit, also called inflation.

Funflation is characterized as: "...a term used by economists to explain the increasing price tags of live events as consumers hanker for the experiences they lost during the pandemic." The economists who coined this term remain unmentioned.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







