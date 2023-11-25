Ready for some 'funflation'?

(MISES) – Just when you thought every inflation related economic term was used up, CNBC headlines: "'Funflation' drives sporting event ticket prices up a whopping 25%."

One might assume terms such as transitory, creeping, galloping, and entrenched inflation, along with shrinkflation and foodflation, would suffice. Nonetheless, we can now include "funflation" to the array of consequences resulting from the expansion of the supply of money and credit, also called inflation.

Funflation is characterized as: "...a term used by economists to explain the increasing price tags of live events as consumers hanker for the experiences they lost during the pandemic." The economists who coined this term remain unmentioned.

Read the full story ›