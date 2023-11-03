Who really are the 'Palestinians'?

The term "Palestine" appeared in the Middle East when Romans destroyed Israel in A.D. 135 ("Treasures From Revelation," Dr. Rod Mattoon, p.139). Emperor Hadrian hated the Jewish people with such vigor that he changed the name of the Holy Land to "Palestine" in an attempt to eradicate Judaism, and renamed Jerusalem, Aelia Capitolina, turning it into a pagan city. The name "Palestine" is a Latin derivative of the name "Philistine," the age-old enemy of Israel who inhabited Gaza, Ashdod, Ashkelon, Ekron and Gath. The Philistines were destroyed in 604 B.C. by King Nebuchadnezzar II, losing "their distinct ethnic identity and disappeared as a people from the historical and archeological record."

Who are the Palestinians today?

According to a post at CBN Israel, "In 1977 PLO (Palestine Liberation Organization) spokesman Zahir Muhsein made a statement that should be heeded to this day. In an interview with the Dutch newspaper Trouw he declared, 'The Palestinian people does not exist. The creation of a Palestinian state is only a means for continuing our struggle against the state of Israel for our Arab unity. … Today there is no difference between Jordanians, Palestinians, Syrians, and Lebanese. Only for political and tactical reasons do we speak today about the existence of a Palestinian people.'" That means the "Palestinians" are "today culturally and linguistically Arab[s]," who migrated to the region 500 years after the name changed. So "Palestinians" are actually Arabs.

What region is considered Palestine? After the name of the region was changed to "Palestine," the borders were pretty much ill-defined for hundreds of years, but it was "long universally understood to include the land on both sides of the Jordan River. Eastern Palestine is now the kingdom of Jordan."

The League of Nations put this entire region under British control after the defeat of the Ottoman Empire along with Germany at the end of World War I. In 1917 the British government issued the Balfour Declaration, signaling support of the establishment of a Jewish state.

"On May 14, 1946, the British government gave the eastern four-fifths of the land (known as Transjordan) to the Arabs and to the rule of the Hashemite family. This created the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. Israel was left to occupy only 20% of Palestine, while the Arabs had the remaining 80%. Jordan was intended for the settlement of 'Palestinian' Arabs. … As late as 1968, King Hussein of Jordan was still saying, 'Jordan is Palestine and Palestine is Jordan'" ("Treasures From Revelation"). Today King Abdullah of Jordan, according to the Times of Israel, "vehemently opposes additional Arab migration, recognizing that more Palestinian Arabs in Jordan will doom his reign, turning Jordan into a full Palestinian state."

Even longtime Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, in 1974, is quoted as saying, "What you call Jordan is actually Palestine" in an interview with the Italian journalist and author, Orina Fallacei, quoted in The New Republic, The Jerusalem Post, International Edition (Sept. 11, 1992).

So, the two-state solution already exist.

Where is the "occupied territory"? Many believe it is the Gaza Strip. While Israel understands the importance of tight border security to protect its people, Israel has not governed Gaza since 2007 when Palestinian Arabs were allowed to have their own elections and chose the terrorist organization Hamas to lead them. While there was "anguish" in the Bush administration when this occurred, some thought that Hamas had secured "democratic legitimacy." But an official with the Department of Defense stated, "We sat there in the Pentagon and said, 'Who the ____ recommended this?"

With the barbaric murderous atrocities insane Hamas terrorists inflicted upon Israelis, Americans and people of other nations – killing 1,400 innocents, including over 40 babies, decapitating some of them, killing at least 33 Americans and taking over 230 people hostage on Oct. 7, 2023 – it clearly shows Hamas has not deviated from its charter that seeks the destruction of Israel. In the minds of Hamas terrorists, the "occupied territory" is the entire geographic nation of Israel, as they do not recognize Israel as a nation state.

Having perpetrated such an attack, does Hamas represent Palestinian Arabs? Again, Palestinian Arabs, knowing the charter of Hamas, elected it to represent them in 2007, and Hamas has held power since.

Do Palestinian Arabs support the slaughter of babies, pregnant women, slashing them open and beheading their babies still attached with the umbilical cord, and the burning, slaughtering and beheading numerous innocent civilians? If Palestinian Arabs do not support this, then why aren't they handing over the terrorist who executed these heinous crimes? If Palestinian Arabs do not hand over the terrorists, are they not aiding and abetting criminals?

Are flag-waving people in the streets of America, who celebrated the slaughter and murderous deaths of these civilians, saying they support Hamas? Rewinding time to 1942, would America have allowed Nazis politicians to spew their vitriol from Washington, D.C., or allowed Nazis to march in our streets and on our university campuses to celebrate killing of Jews in concentration camps?

Shouldn't a stand be made against these atrocities whether you are Jew, Christian, Arab, or merely a member of the human race? And if you are unwilling to stand against these atrocities, does that make you human, or a "natural brute beast"?

In the sixth century B.C. the prophet Jeremiah wrote:

Thus saith the LORD; A voice was heard in Ramah, lamentation, and bitter weeping; Rachel weeping for her children refused to be comforted for her children, because they were not (Jeremiah 31:15).

This prophecy saw a fulfillment in 1 B.C. when the wicked murderous Edomite King Herod killed all the babies in Bethlehem 2 years old and younger, trying to eliminate the infant Messiah Jesus. Surprisingly, there are people alive today who are as wicked, if not more wicked, than the evil king Herod. Interestingly, the unknown painful, putrefying illness that killed Herod is known as "Herod's evil."

The prophet Zechariah wrote:

For Gaza shall be forsaken, and Ashkelon a desolation: they shall drive out Ashdod at the noon day, and Ekron shall be rooted up (Zechariah 2:4).

