Record 7 in 10 support nationwide legalization of marijuana

Approve recreational use of drug

Published November 9, 2023 at 12:53pm
Published November 9, 2023 at 12:53pm
(THE HILL) – Seven in 10 respondents in a Gallup survey published Wednesday said they support the legalization of marijuana in the U.S., the first time Gallup has registered support that high.

The poll found that 70 percent of respondents believe that the recreational drug should be legalized in the country, while 29 percent of those surveyed said the recreational drug should remain illegal.

Support for the legalization of recreational use of the drug had held steady at 68 percent for the last three years.

Read the full story ›

