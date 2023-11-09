Record 7 in 10 support nationwide legalization of marijuana

(THE HILL) – Seven in 10 respondents in a Gallup survey published Wednesday said they support the legalization of marijuana in the U.S., the first time Gallup has registered support that high.

The poll found that 70 percent of respondents believe that the recreational drug should be legalized in the country, while 29 percent of those surveyed said the recreational drug should remain illegal.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Support for the legalization of recreational use of the drug had held steady at 68 percent for the last three years.

TRENDING: Why are the Oct. 7 atrocities being denied?

Read the full story ›