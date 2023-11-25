Why 'Remember Lot's wife' is a critical command

One of God's most amazing gifts to us is memory. According to experts, we have the astounding capacity to store millions of bits of information in the brain, keep it in order and recall it when we need it. Scientists say that we never really forget anything; it's all stored in the data banks of our memories.

Despite that, there will be things that we still forget. We can forget to set the alarm or keep an appointment. Sometimes we'll forget very important things. Some people forget their marriage vows. Some even forget God. That is why we need to come back to certain things time and time again to refresh our memories.

In one of the shortest statements Jesus ever made, he tells us something that we need to remember. Although it's only a three-word statement, it contains a wealth of truth: "Remember Lot's wife" (Luke 17:32 NKJV).

In this passage of Scripture, Jesus was talking about the last days and how we should be living. Then, seemingly out of the blue, he said, "Remember Lot's wife."

Jesus was comparing the moral and spiritual climate in the days of Noah and Lot to the times that immediately will precede his return. A few verses earlier, he said, "And as it was in the days of Noah, so it will be also in the days of the Son of Man: They ate, they drank, they married wives, they were given in marriage, until the day that Noah entered the ark, and the flood came and destroyed them all" (verses 26–27 NKJV).

As we read about the days of Noah in the Old Testament, what do we learn? The Bible says, "The Lord observed the extent of human wickedness on the earth, and he saw that everything they thought or imagined was consistently and totally evil" (Genesis 6:5 NLT).

Do we see any parallels between then and now? Are we not living in a violent time? We have never seen violence like we're seeing it today.

Jesus went on to say, "Likewise as it was also in the days of Lot: They ate, they drank, they bought, they sold, they planted, they built; but on the day that Lot went out of Sodom it rained fire and brimstone from heaven and destroyed them all. Even so will it be in the day when the Son of Man is revealed" (verses 28–30 NKJV).

Regarding the spiritual climate of those days, Jesus was pointing to the fact that people were unprepared when judgment came.

In the case of Noah, judgment came through the Flood. In the case of Lot, judgment came through fire and brimstone raining down from Heaven.

How were people living prior to the judgment God had warned them about? Jesus gives us the answer: "They ate, they drank, they bought, they sold, they planted, they built." In other words, it was business as usual.

Even though Noah sought to turn people to God (as did Lot in his own way and with little effect), the people continued in their way of living. Jesus drew on these examples to show us what it will be like in the time before his return.

Despite repeated warnings, people will continue with business as usual. "We have heard about this Jesus-is-coming stuff forever," they might say. "He hasn't come yet, so I'm going to keep living the way I have been living."

However, Jesus said that his return will come suddenly: "Two women will be grinding together: the one will be taken and the other left. Two men will be in the field: the one will be taken and the other left" (Luke 17:35–36 NKJV).

To whom was Jesus directing these words? He wasn't speaking to the multitudes, to the nonbelievers. He wasn't speaking to the Pharisees. Rather, he was directing his words to his alleged followers.

This is a warning to those of us who claim to be Christians. It's a warning to those whom we might describe as pseudo-believers who are deceiving themselves. It's also a warning to those who have been raised in the church but aren't living that way.

We want to be ready for Christ's return. We don't want to be lulled into complacency.

Maybe you're drawn to this world, especially if you've been raised in the church. As a Christian, you've been protected from certain things, things that your parents didn't want you to hear or see. As a result, it appears all the more tantalizing and interesting. Perhaps you don't want to go out and do all those things, but you do want to know a little more about them.

As someone who has been on both sides of the fence, I can speak on this subject with some experience. And I can tell you that it's empty. The Bible repeatedly warns that nothing this world has to offer will satisfy us. Yes, there's an exciting façade to it. But underneath, it's poisonous and destructive. I have seen this time and time again.

In fact, it's one of the things that brought me to Jesus Christ. I wasn't raised in the church or in an intact family. I grew up in a very broken, very dysfunctional, alcoholic home. To be frank, it was a horrible upbringing.

I saw all this world had to offer. I ate, drank and breathed it for 17 years of my life. And even before I became a Christian, I knew with certainty that it was not what I wanted to chase after. I knew there had to be something more. There had to be something with meaning and purpose.

Thankfully, I came across a group of Christians, heard the Gospel, and made a commitment to Jesus Christ. And I found what I was looking for in a relationship with God.

At the same time, I have known so many people who have experienced utter devastation in their lives because they chose to ignore what the Bible says and instead go their own way. Don't let that happen to you.

