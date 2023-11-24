Report exposes newest Muslim atrocities against Christians

The details in a new report get gruesome very quickly.

Three Muslims abduct and violently rape a 16-year-old Christian girl in Pakistan.

In another attack in the same country, this time on a 15-year-old Christian girl, four men abduct her "at gunpoint" and "gang-raped" her.

In Nigeria, Muslims including the employees of a college "abducted and forcibly converted" to Islam a 20-year-old Christian college student.

There's even a "well-financed campus group called the 'Council of Muslim Sisters,'" which routinely "forcibly" converts students to Islam.

In Egypt, an asylum seeker from Yemen has been jailed for nearly two years for "exercising his rights to freedom of expression, conscience and belief."

In Uganda, Sula Mugudi, 70, and his wife, Aisha, 62, returned from church to find their modest home destroyed – by their own relatives – because they were "an embarrassment to our Muslim family."

In the Congo, Muslims slaughtered 39 Christians, including 12 children, in a series of attacks.

And all that happened just in the month of October, according to Raymond Ibrahim, the Distinguished Senior Shillman Fellow at the Gatestone Institute. He's also the Judith Rosen Friedman Fellow at the Middle East Forum.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: Schools on U.S. military bases outperform all the rest

The report cites an analysis from BitterWinter,org, which explained the assaults by Muslims are common, and while, "Some cases do land in courts. But it is not easy for the victims to win them. Sometimes, the victims are treated as if they were the perpetrators."

The report outlines the attack on the 16-year-old in Pakistan, Persis Masih, who was apparently grabbed from her home after the rest of her family had left for church where her father is pastor.

The criminals dumped her, a day later, in front of her home.

"Her physical and emotional state in shambles," the report said.

Are Christians now being actively tartgeted for harm in every nation? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 97% (33 Votes) 3% (1 Votes)

In that case, she identified an attacker and police actually took him into custody, even though "police in Pakistan are notorious for turning a blind eye to the persecution of Christians."

Juliet Chowdhry, of the British Asian Christian Association, said of another, similar attack on a family: "It appears that this crime targeted them due to their vulnerability and the sense of impunity that perpetrators often feel when targeting marginalized communities."

The 15-year-old? She was "forcibly converted to Islam and married to one of her captors."

"Six months later, when her abductors were distracted with a funeral, Mishal managed to escape and return to her father's home. But when she and her father went to report the kidnappers and rapists to police, 'Not only did the officers refuse to investigate, but they also informed Michal's captors of what was going on. The girl and her father had to go into hiding for fear of being killed,'" the report said.

Ibrahim reported on Kyrgyzstan, where, "Converts to Christianity are openly being targeted for persecution in the Central Asian Muslim nation." There, ideologues are creating videos "calling for people to break into Christian communities and churches to capture the faces of believers on video and then distribute their images online to encourage persecution."

The report noted in Uganda, "suspected Islamic terrorists" murdered three Christians in a national park including a guide and two tourists because they were accused of "supporting Christians."

In Nigeria, "Muslim Fulani herdsmen raid a Christian village during the night 'and sprayed bullets on the bodies of innocent people while sleep,' 'killing eight, an eyewitness said," documented the report.

In other slaughters of Christians, Muslims used machetes.

In Iraq, "more than 100 Christians were burned alive after a fire broke out during a Christian wedding ceremony; another 150 attendees were seriously injured. Nearly 60 of those killed were directly related to the bride and groom," the report said. The government said the fire was "accidental."

Even in Italy, Muslims routinely vandalize Christian sites, including the bell tower of a church is Sacille, where they wrote the Islamic credo: "There is no god but allah." Similar situations have developed in Germany and France, Greece and Sweden.

The Gatestone article also links to historic monthly reports documenting such persecution of Christians dating back more than a decade.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Shortly after Hamas terrorists fired over 5,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel on Oct. 7 and then proceeded to attack the Jewish state by land, sea and air – torturing, burning, beheading and murdering well over a thousand people, including women, children and infants, and wounding and abducting hundreds more – world reaction was, in its own way, almost equally shocking.

For after the biggest one-day mass slaughter of Jews since the Nazi Holocaust, what followed was an outpouring of celebratory demonstrations, unbridled Jew-hatred, deliriously gleeful support for Hamas and bitter condemnation of the nation of Israel. Not just in the Arab-Muslim world, but throughout the Western world as well, including all across America.

Why? What is behind the explosion of anti-Israel, anti-Jewish, pro-terror sentiment in the United States, where Israel has long been one of America's closest friends and allies? Why are hordes of young "woke" LGBT demonstrators marching in support of Hamas – when Hamas wouldn't think twice about binding and blindfolding them and throwing them off the roof of a tall building – as they routinely do in the Muslim world?

It turns out there's one area of agreement that is so powerful, deep-seated and all-consuming that the vast differences between the deranged left and the murderous jihadists melt away into Kumbaya harmony.

All of this and much more is completely exposed in November's issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled ISRAEL VS. GLOBAL JIHAD: How Jew-hatred, radical Islam and Leftism are pushing us toward World War III. Beyond a deeply insightful dive into why leftists are surging toward radical Islam – which hates and dreams of raping and butchering them – this Whistleblower issue includes fantastic articles by everyone from top Israeli analyst (and former Israel Defense Forces officer) Caroline Glick to Harvest Christian Fellowship's Pastor Greg Laurie on the current war in Israel and biblical prophecies regarding the End Times … which he says are now upon us.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!