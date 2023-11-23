Report: Gen Z wants to be hired for their 'personality'

A new report charges that Gen Z members want to be hired for their "personality," their ability to "set the vibes" at a workplace, not their job skills.

And the ridicule is coming in by the boatload.

"We admire the chutzpah it takes to say, with a straight face, you deserve a job because of the 'vibe' you bring to the workplace and not, you know, the value [you] bring to your employer with your productivity," explained a commentary at Twitchy.

The report on the demands comes from the New York Post.

Gen Z workers say they should be hired for their ‘personality,’ not productivity: We ‘set the vibes’ https://t.co/qmQYwHEseZ pic.twitter.com/jO62FzpRmX — New York Post (@nypost) November 18, 2023

The report bluntly told employers: "Forget the resume — Gen Z thinks you should hire them for their personalities. According to the youngest generation in the workforce, their humor and wit provides a certain vibrance older employees apparently lack."

The Post explained, "They’ve even invented a term — 'personality hire' — to describe their self-perceived function in a corporate setting: to provide all the jokes, banter and playfulness needed in order to 'set the vibes.'"

The report cited "TikToker" Bella Rose Mortel, 22, who calls herself a "chief vibes officer," telling Business Insider about praise she's gotten on her "energy."

She's posted videos online on the subject, and prompted a wave of comments about so-called "personality hires," who feel their job is social, not work-related.

"I have accepted that I am hired to bring the energy, being the personality hire is really fun. I love lightening the mood," one commenter said.

Another added, "I’m definitely the personality hire I never know what’s going on but I for sure can make everyone laugh."

Twitchy introduced Gen Zers to what, for some, may be entirely new territory:

"Work is work. Yes, it can be fun. Yes, you can have great rapport with your colleagues. But it's not a social hour. You are there to do a job, and do it well. Why do we have to explain this?"

It’s gonna be wild to watch the infrastructure absolutely collapse in this country 20 years from now — Washingtons ghost (@hartgoat) November 18, 2023

We turned over education to Marxists, and we've allowed them to produce an entire generation who have no understanding of reality. This will not end well. — Dale Franks ⚛️ (@DaleFranks) November 20, 2023

UNITED CHEMICAL ANNOUNCES VIBES UP 46% OVER 2022 Q1

Will file Chapter 11 after third plant explosion of November https://t.co/nJEevV9Q1R — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 20, 2023

Millions set to enter the workforce believing "court jester" is a marketable skill and career path. 😂⚰️ https://t.co/SS1nprKwaM pic.twitter.com/rOAHRJ29GF — Ben Kramer (@benyamen) November 21, 2023

