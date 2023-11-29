Report: Testimony has 'blown up' Letitia James' fraud case against Trump

A new report reveals that testimony from Deutsche Bank officials in New York Attorney General Letitia James' claims that Donald Trump's companies engaged in fraud has "blown up" the case.

James campaigned for her statewide office on the slogan of getting Trump, even though there was no evidence of wrongdoing on the part of his companies. She's now in court, claiming fraud and demanding $250 million in damages and the execution of his New York enterprises, even though there's no evidence of unpaid loans, irate partners, unmade payments, or anything of that kind.

Trump has charged repeatedly that it's no more than a political witch hunt in which James, apparently with the aid of Judge Arthur Engoron, is trying to inflict as much damage on him as possible, without cause.



Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: The hostage crisis of George Washington

A report in The Gateway Pundit explains now how testimony from a Deutsche Bank official undermined James' claims.

The report first explained the executive "gave testimony that could bolster Donald Trump’s defense in his civil fraud trial, telling a New York judge that prospective clients can get loans even after reporting a net worth far higher than the lender’s own calculations."

"David Williams, who worked on at least one of three loans Deutsche Bank made to Trump in the years before he was elected president, testified Tuesday that it's 'atypical, but not entirely unusual' for the bank to cut a client’s stated asset value by 50% and approve a loan anyway, as it did with Trump."

Williams worked on at least one of the loans Deutsche Bank made to Trump before he was president, and said the stated assets are merely an opinion and a difference of opinion in asset values does not disqualify a borrower.

Will President Trump be victorious in this fraud case? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (11 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The Pundit explained, "Radical Marxist New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking $250 million in 'damages' when there is no victim in this fraud case and she is also seeking to ban Trump and his sons from operating any businesses in New York. She accused Trump of inflating his assets and defrauding lenders and insurance companies."

The banker said such lending "is typical in high net-worth, high-profile clients like Donald Trump," the report explained.

Engoron repeatedly has acted in opposition to Trump's defense, and recently threatened that fining Trump for "illegal profits" could be a remedy.

The Pundit explained that was in a case "with zero victims."

A reason for the charges, and the trial was offered earlier by an expert in law at Cornell Law School.

William A. Jacobson, a clinical professor of law and founder of the Legal Insurrection website, has suggested James is a victim of "Trump Derangement Syndrome."

The evidence? Her $250 million civil lawsuit against President Donald Trump and his family over his business dealings.

Writing at the Daily Caller News Foundation, Jacobson explained that although the state office James holds has great power, hundreds of employees and authority both in criminal and civil venues, "political neutrality is not what Attorney General Letitia James has delivered."

In fact, her campaign for the office was based on her promise "to get Donald Trump on something, anything," he explained. As a result, she's "conducted herself in office to exact political revenge on the former president, his businesses, and his family."

In fact, it was during 2018 while she was campaigning that James demanded: "He should be charged with obstructing justice. I believe that the president of these United States can be indicted for criminal offenses and we would join with law enforcement and other attorneys general across the nation in removing this president from office."

Jacobson pointed out James also was on social media boasting of an endorsement from Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., who said James would, if elected, "investigate Trump."

When she was elected, Jacobson reported, James bragged, "I will be shining a bright light into every dark corner of his real estate dealings…."

In office, she's promoted multiple "investigations" of Trump, "even threatening a church as which Eric Trump was appearing," Jacobson wrote.

Then came the announcement of a civil lawsuit against the Trumps.

However, Jacobson pointed out that no one is alleged to have lost money because of any Trump action, and the focus of the dispute, the valuation of properties, was conceded by even the New York Times to be "often subjective."

In fact, Engoron radically claimed that Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence is worth some $18 million, triggering a massive eye roll from the real estate community, where real experts suggested it was worth 50 times that – or more.

The fact is that all of the loans that generated the dispute have been paid off.

"Tish James campaigned on and conducted her office for the purpose of investigating a political opponent and those around him trying to find a crime. That is Soviet-level prosecutorial abuse where individuals are targeted not to prosecute a crime, but to sift through their lives in the hope of finding a crime," Jacobson said. "And lacking a prosecutable crime, trying to bring them down and purge them from the economic world through a civil lawsuit."

Trump Derangement Syndrome is a term coined for a malady suffered by those who hate something simply because President Trump is involved.

Other legal experts have warned James destroyed her own neutrality and credibility by threatening Trump before she was elected.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Shortly after Hamas terrorists fired over 5,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel on Oct. 7 and then proceeded to attack the Jewish state by land, sea and air – torturing, burning, beheading and murdering well over a thousand people, including women, children and infants, and wounding and abducting hundreds more – world reaction was, in its own way, almost equally shocking.

For after the biggest one-day mass slaughter of Jews since the Nazi Holocaust, what followed was an outpouring of celebratory demonstrations, unbridled Jew-hatred, deliriously gleeful support for Hamas and bitter condemnation of the nation of Israel. Not just in the Arab-Muslim world, but throughout the Western world as well, including all across America.

Why? What is behind the explosion of anti-Israel, anti-Jewish, pro-terror sentiment in the United States, where Israel has long been one of America's closest friends and allies? Why are hordes of young "woke" LGBT demonstrators marching in support of Hamas – when Hamas wouldn't think twice about binding and blindfolding them and throwing them off the roof of a tall building – as they routinely do in the Muslim world?

It turns out there's one area of agreement that is so powerful, deep-seated and all-consuming that the vast differences between the deranged left and the murderous jihadists melt away into Kumbaya harmony.

All of this and much more is completely exposed in November's issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled ISRAEL VS. GLOBAL JIHAD: How Jew-hatred, radical Islam and Leftism are pushing us toward World War III. Beyond a deeply insightful dive into why leftists are surging toward radical Islam – which hates and dreams of raping and butchering them – this Whistleblower issue includes fantastic articles by everyone from top Israeli analyst (and former Israel Defense Forces officer) Caroline Glick to Harvest Christian Fellowship's Pastor Greg Laurie on the current war in Israel and biblical prophecies regarding the End Times … which he says are now upon us.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!