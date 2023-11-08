A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Health Money Politics U.S.ELECTION 2023
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Republican declares victory over Soros-backed prosecutor

Dad of school sex-assault victim called incumbent 'one of the most evil people I ever met'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 8, 2023 at 12:02pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

S""

George Soros (Video screenshot)

George Soros (Video screenshot)

By Harold Hutchison
Daily Caller News Foundation

Republican candidate Bob Anderson claimed victory in the race for Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Wednesday morning while leading incumbent Buba Biberaj by 0.76%, according to vote tallies.

Anderson claimed victory in a post on X while leading by 1,021 votes, according to the Virginia Department of Elections, Fox 5 DC. Biberaj ran on an agenda of reducing incarceration in 2019, and received significant financial support from a super PAC funded by George Soros.

TRENDING: Antifa punk tries to rally Muslims against a conservative: Backfires spectacularly when he brings up LGBT

Biberaj gained notoriety after she personally prosecuted Scott Smith, who was arrested during a raucous June 22, 2021 school board meeting in Loudoun County, for disorderly conduct. Smith sought to speak out about the sexual assault of his daughter in a high school bathroom. Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia pardoned Smith in September, drawing criticism from Biberaj.

Scott Smith (Video screenshot)

Scott Smith (Video screenshot)

Is Loudoun County, Virginia, one of the most screwed up counties in America?

“She is one of the most evil people I ever met,” Smith told “America Reports” co-host John Roberts in a September appearance on Fox News after he was pardoned. “Unfortunately, I had to deal with her face to face with the prosecution of the sexual predator of my daughter. She needs – we need to vote her out.”

Biberaj faced accusations that she used taxpayer funds to target political opponents, including Nicole Wittman and Elizabeth Lancaster, who ran against her in 2019 and 2023 with Freedom of Information Act requests filed from her official government email account.

She also clashed with Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares of Virginia in June 2022 after she was disqualified from a case, according to WJLA.com.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Despite landslide primary win, Soros-backed candidate loses D.A. bid
WATCH: WHO posts video depicting Gaza as a land of teddy bears and balloons
Democrat candidate who live-streamed her sex life loses election
Republican declares victory over Soros-backed prosecutor
The Hamas ally operating inside U.S. with impunity
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×