Republican declares victory over Soros-backed prosecutor

Republican candidate Bob Anderson claimed victory in the race for Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Wednesday morning while leading incumbent Buba Biberaj by 0.76%, according to vote tallies.

Anderson claimed victory in a post on X while leading by 1,021 votes, according to the Virginia Department of Elections, Fox 5 DC. Biberaj ran on an agenda of reducing incarceration in 2019, and received significant financial support from a super PAC funded by George Soros.

The people of Loudoun Co have spoken and last night they chose Bob Anderson as their next Commonwealth’s Attorney.

As of now, all mailed in, early voting, and day of ballots of voters that have been cast have been counted. There are no outstanding ballots at this moment. — Bob Anderson For Lo Co Commonwealth Attorney (@bobanderson4ca) November 8, 2023

Biberaj gained notoriety after she personally prosecuted Scott Smith, who was arrested during a raucous June 22, 2021 school board meeting in Loudoun County, for disorderly conduct. Smith sought to speak out about the sexual assault of his daughter in a high school bathroom. Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia pardoned Smith in September, drawing criticism from Biberaj.

“She is one of the most evil people I ever met,” Smith told “America Reports” co-host John Roberts in a September appearance on Fox News after he was pardoned. “Unfortunately, I had to deal with her face to face with the prosecution of the sexual predator of my daughter. She needs – we need to vote her out.”

Biberaj faced accusations that she used taxpayer funds to target political opponents, including Nicole Wittman and Elizabeth Lancaster, who ran against her in 2019 and 2023 with Freedom of Information Act requests filed from her official government email account.

She also clashed with Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares of Virginia in June 2022 after she was disqualified from a case, according to WJLA.com.

