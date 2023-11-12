Republican for president bets big on key early states with new campaign shakeup

By Brandon Poulter

Daily Caller News Foundation

Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is relocating his staff to Iowa and New Hampshire and leaving his Ohio headquarters, according to Politico.

Ramaswamy is polling in fifth place in Iowa and New Hampshire, at nearly 4% and 6%, respectively, according to Politico. Ramaswamy senior adviser Tricia McLaughlin described the relocation as a “gritty move that will only carry that momentum through to the caucuses and first primary,” according to Politico.

“As we make this a more Iowa- and New Hampshire-focused campaign, I expect us to do as many events,” Matt Schultz, co-chair of Ramaswamy’s campaign told Politico. “I’ve seen this over and over: People rise and fall, rise and fall. I think we’re in a good position to move forward and capture some momentum.”

Ramaswamy advisers argued that his former Republican Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum polled at 3% around this time of the presidential campaign before winning the Iowa caucuses in 2012, and attribute Ramaswamy’s drop in the polls to being outspent by other candidates, according to Politico.

“You’ve got a candidate that’s willing to put in the shoe leather in addition to having enough resources to break through the clutter that will be both Iowa and New Hampshire as it relates to advertising,” Mike Biundo, a New Hampshire-based senior adviser to Ramaswamy told Politico. “We have somebody that’s willing to do both.”

Ramaswamy went after the RNC’s debate panel on Wednesday and called on Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to retire. McDaniel was allegedly overheard at the debate saying “he won’t be getting a cent from us,” according to The New York Post.

Ramaswamy did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

