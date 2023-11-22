Republican for president gets seal of approval from influential Christian leader

(FOX NEWS) -- The influential evangelical leader of a top social conservative organization in Iowa endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday.

Bob Vander Plaats, president and CEO of The Family Leader organization, announced his endorsement of DeSantis in an interview with Bret Baier at 6 p.m. on Fox News' "Special Report."

"We need to find somebody who can win in 2024," Vander Plaats said, pointing to the 2022 midterms, where an anticipated "red wave" never materialized for most of the country. DeSantis, however, won re-election in Florida by a wide margin.

