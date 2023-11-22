A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith Politics U.S.ELECTION 2024
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Republican for president gets seal of approval from influential Christian leader

'There's definitely a shot that the former president can be beat here'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 21, 2023 at 7:12pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
The South Portico of the White House is seen lit up in red, white and blue lights during the Fourth of July Celebration, Sunday, July 4, 2021, as President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and members of their family watch fireworks from the Blue Room Balcony. (Official White House photo by Erin Scott)

The South Portico of the White House is seen lit up in red, white and blue lights during the Fourth of July Celebration, Sunday, July 4, 2021, as Joe Biden, Jill Biden and members of their family watch fireworks from the Blue Room Balcony. (Official White House photo by Erin Scott)

(FOX NEWS) -- The influential evangelical leader of a top social conservative organization in Iowa endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday.

Bob Vander Plaats, president and CEO of The Family Leader organization, announced his endorsement of DeSantis in an interview with Bret Baier at 6 p.m. on Fox News' "Special Report."

"We need to find somebody who can win in 2024," Vander Plaats said, pointing to the 2022 midterms, where an anticipated "red wave" never materialized for most of the country. DeSantis, however, won re-election in Florida by a wide margin.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Republican for president gets seal of approval from influential Christian leader
Civic illiteracy could be the final nail in America's coffin
Susan Sarandon dropped by Hollywood agency after anti-Jewish rant
Documentary tells of Space Force commander who spoke out on wokeness in ranks
S&P 500 and Nasdaq snap 5-day win streak as Fed indicates policy must stay restrictive
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×