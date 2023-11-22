Restaurant that ejected family of Trump spokeswoman closes!

Apparently telling two-thirds of the local population they are not welcome at your business is "not the best business decision," suggests a report at National File about the closure of the "Commie Cluck" restaurant.

The report noted that Lexington, Virginia, facility actually was named The Red Hen, and it became infamous in a moment for a decision back in the day to eject from the premises then-Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her family.

Because she's Republican.

TRENDING: Biden: U.S. prepared to issue visa bans against 'extremists' who attack Palestinians

The report explained the owners have confirmed the business will close down, and later a new restaurant with a new name will replace it.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The press secretary's family was ejected from the restaurant in the middle of their meal in 2018 after "triggered left-wing employees called the restaurant’s left-wing owner, Stephanie Wilkinson, requesting that she take action to remove the family from their midst," the report recalled.

Is this case another instance of 'Go woke, go broke'? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (31 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Wilkinson wildly claimed to the Washington Post at the time it was a "moment in our democracy when people have to make uncomfortable actions and decisions to uphold their morals."

The restaurant soon became known to critics as the "Commie Cluck" and while it became a destination eatery for the "elites" in Washington, locals stay away in droves.

Chef Matt Adams claimed the "core values" of the business "will live on."

The National File explained Lexington itself is dominated by local universities, but the county is "deep red and hasn't supported a Democrat for president since Jimmy Carter…"

About two-thirds of the local populace voted for Trump.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Shortly after Hamas terrorists fired over 5,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel on Oct. 7 and then proceeded to attack the Jewish state by land, sea and air – torturing, burning, beheading and murdering well over a thousand people, including women, children and infants, and wounding and abducting hundreds more – world reaction was, in its own way, almost equally shocking.

For after the biggest one-day mass slaughter of Jews since the Nazi Holocaust, what followed was an outpouring of celebratory demonstrations, unbridled Jew-hatred, deliriously gleeful support for Hamas and bitter condemnation of the nation of Israel. Not just in the Arab-Muslim world, but throughout the Western world as well, including all across America.

Why? What is behind the explosion of anti-Israel, anti-Jewish, pro-terror sentiment in the United States, where Israel has long been one of America's closest friends and allies? Why are hordes of young "woke" LGBT demonstrators marching in support of Hamas – when Hamas wouldn't think twice about binding and blindfolding them and throwing them off the roof of a tall building – as they routinely do in the Muslim world?

It turns out there's one area of agreement that is so powerful, deep-seated and all-consuming that the vast differences between the deranged left and the murderous jihadists melt away into Kumbaya harmony.

All of this and much more is completely exposed in November's issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled ISRAEL VS. GLOBAL JIHAD: How Jew-hatred, radical Islam and Leftism are pushing us toward World War III. Beyond a deeply insightful dive into why leftists are surging toward radical Islam – which hates and dreams of raping and butchering them – this Whistleblower issue includes fantastic articles by everyone from top Israeli analyst (and former Israel Defense Forces officer) Caroline Glick to Harvest Christian Fellowship's Pastor Greg Laurie on the current war in Israel and biblical prophecies regarding the End Times … which he says are now upon us.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!