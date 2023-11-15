Revealed: Big name in Congress a member of 'secret' anti-Israel Facebook group

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., has not hidden her hatred for Israel.

In fact, her extraordinary and "unbelievable falsehoods" about America's Middle East ally have garnered much attention.

Including, in fact, a stunning rebuke from the House of Representatives, which in a 234-188 vote censured her for her hate-filled statements in a move that was one step below expulsion.

The move was prompted, among other things, by her refusal to condemn immediately the Hamas terrorists from Gaza who attacked and killed 1,400 Israelis on Oct. 7 in a launch of a war with atrocities including the beheadings of babies and the burning of entire families alive.

Now an investigation by Fox News Digital has revealed she is a member of a "secret" Facebook group that glorifies the Hamas terrorists.

"Rep. Rashida Tlaib is part of a secret social media group in which its members have glamorized Hamas in its war battle with Israel after the terror group attacked and killed hundreds of innocent Israeli civilians last month," the report said.

Tlaib's membership is with the Palestinian American Congress group on Facebook.

It is secret in that it is hidden from non-members and cannot be located on the platform's search engine.

Fox did not explain how it obtained access.

But its reporting said founder Maher Abdel-qader has extensive ties to Tlaib and other liberal politicians, and is known for his anti-Semitism, include outlandish questions about whether the Holocaust ever happened.

In the wake of the Hamas terrorism against Israel, a group member said, "We don't want to throw you in the sea...we want you to ride it back from where you came." The message was accompanied by a picture of an elderly Israeli woman and a Hamas fighter holding her captive, Fox reported.

Another statement about the "resistance" cited "dozens of dead Israeli soldiers."

"Since yesterday I have been attached to the TV watching the news," one group member said to "American Media." "You, and the people directing you, are the problem, you created it almost 100 years ago, made it official 75 years ago and you have been feeding its flame ever since."

The report noted Tlaib has been a member of the radical group for six years, and posted in it during her 2018 congressional campaign. She was criticized at the time over the anti-Semitism in the site.

Fox said Tlaib's "long history" with Abdel-qader includes several times when he participated in fundraising events for her.

He gave her 2018 campaign $6,500 and was the chairman of her finance committee at the time.

He's posted anti-Israel messages on his own Facebook page since the Hamas terror attack, including one that said, "Israeli Nazis air strike (sic) on Ahli Arab Hospital killed more than 500 people stop the massacre now."

Actually, it was a Hamas rocket that went astray, hitting the hospital parking lot.

RedState reported the Facebook group has been "working overtime to praise the Hamas terrorists that stormed into Israel, massacred families, raped young women, tortured babies and kidnapped grandmothers."

"That's the kind of group in which an elected, albeit censured, member of Congress chooses to participate," the report said.

It continued, "And, of course, there's a double standard at play here. If it were a secret anti-Hamas group, and Republicans were active participants, the calls for deplatforming would be swift and loud. Facebook would be bullied into deleting the group, issuing a groveling apology, and promptly sending a big check to the Democrat Party as punishment."

Tlaib also is known for flying a Palestinian flag at her congressional office.

