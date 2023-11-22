RFK Jr. petitions Biden to release final JFK assassination records

(NEW YORK POST) -- Longshot presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is petitioning President Biden to release the final government records about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on the 60th anniversary of his death.

“The 1992 Kennedy Records Assassination Act mandated the release of all records related to the JFK assassination by 2017. Trump refused to do it. Biden refused to do it. What is so embarrassing that they’re afraid to show the American public 60 years later?” a petition posted to the independent candidate’s website reads.

“Trust in government is at an all-time low. Releasing the full, unredacted historical records will help to restore that trust. In the spirit of transparency, in the spirit of democracy, we, the undersigned, call upon President Biden to obey the 1992 act and release the Kennedy assassination documents to the public.”

Read the full story ›