'Ridiculous, uneducated': Gay pro-Israel protesters rip LGBT activists who support Palestine

By Jennie Taer

Daily Caller News Foundation

Participants in Tuesday’s March for Israel in Washington, D.C. who were either members of the LGBT community or considered themselves allies debunked the narrative that there is support for the community in Gaza.

The “Queers for Palestine” movement has been vocal in criticizing Israel for launching defensive strikes against Hamas, which brutally killed and kidnapped hundreds of civilians on Oct. 7. Several pro-Israel marchers carrying the Israeli flag in rainbow, which symbolizes solidarity with the LGBT community, said that the “Queers for Palestine” movement shows a lack of understanding for what life is actually like in Gaza for the community.

TRENDING: U.S. strikes Iran-backed targets in Syria

“That is ridiculous. We see that in all Arab countries, all Muslim countries do not tolerate them,” Sebastian, who’s from Argentina and lives in Washington, D.C., told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “I mean people are persecuted for being gay in the West Bank, especially in Gaza … And then Israel is the only place in the Middle East where a gay person, Jewish, Christian or Arab, can be themselves.”

WATCH:

Homosexuality is illegal in Gaza, according to Human Rights Watch. One gay Palestinian who fled Gaza told i24 News that Hamas tortured, imprisoned and forced him to say he wouldn’t “be gay again.”

Do gay activists suppporting Palestinians even realize Muslims want to kill homosexuals? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (7 Votes)

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“If you’re queer for Palestine, that’s fine, but I’m not quite understanding that because in Palestine, at best, you get 10 years in prison for being gay or trans or on the LGBTQIA flag, and at worst you get your head cut off,” Iris Friedman from Washington, D.C., told the DCNF, referring to the movement as an “oxymoron, jumbo shrimp.”

“I think they’re uneducated and they need to educate themselves and understand that if they were there, they wouldn’t be there and they need to educate themselves,” Cecille, another marcher, said.

The thousands of pro-Israel marchers were also calling for Hamas to release the hostages being held captive and for an end to the rising antisemitism across the globe.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!