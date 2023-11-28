A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Righteous mother or right-wing zealot? Soccer mom leading parental rights movement

'I'm very clear on who I answer to, who I ask for protection from, and that's God'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 27, 2023 at 8:20pm
Sonja Shaw (KTVU video screenshot)

(LOS ANGELES TIMES) -- Sonja Shaw is a devoted mother, motivated by an unstable upbringing to be a tigress when it comes to defending the welfare of her own young daughters and taking on a public school system that has strayed from its educational mission.

Or: Sonja Shaw is a small-town bigot, basking in the celebrity she’s attained as a mouthpiece for Christian evangelicals intent on infusing their anti-government, anti-LGBTQ+ mind-set into a public school system that by law is bound to be secular and multicultural.

Same woman. Two polarizing descriptions. And if you spend much time in the rolling contours of the Chino Valley in suburban San Bernardino County, you’re likely to hear both expressed in ardent tones.

Read the full story ›

