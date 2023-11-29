The rise of Trumpian leaders and revolt against globalism

The shocking knife attack last week on children in broad daylight in Dublin, Ireland, was horrifying. Five people, including a 5-year-old girl, two other youngsters and a woman, were randomly stabbed and slashed by an assailant outside the primary school named Gaelscoil Coláiste Mhuire.

For years open-border liberals have been allowing extensive immigration into Dublin, similar to what has transformed London. When news leaked that the perpetrator was an immigrant, all-night rioting in Dublin ensued.

But then the Irish prime minister lashed out against the rioters, rather than the unprovoked attacker. Nearly a week later, Irish authorities shamefully continue to withhold his identity.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The prime minister's response was to promise new laws immediately against "incitement to hatred and hatred in general." Though not Irish, Elon Musk dryly observed, "Ironically, the Irish PM hates the Irish people."

TRENDING: 'Paddle the bejeezus out of them': 'The Five' reacts to school mob that tried to 'hunt' pro-Israel prof

An unidentified young Irishman nailed this issue with an interview that aired on Musk's X platform. The new legislation "has been drafted specifically to silence the Irish people from opposing ... the mass immigration agenda that's going on right now. ... Migrants or so-called refugees are being dumped en masse on small Irish towns," he said.

He called the mass immigration imposed on Ireland by globalists a "new plantation." That term strikes a nerve among Irish who have long used it to bitterly criticize the colonization of Ireland by English Protestants in the 1600s.

Ireland joined the European Union, which means globalist politicians running Ireland have agreed to allow entry by any citizen of any other European Union nation. Some quip that any nationality other than British is accepted in Ireland today.

But hoi polloi are revolting against globalism now. Geert Wilders of the Netherlands won a stunning victory by campaigning against globalism and vowing to hold a public referendum there to exit the EU, which he calls "Nexit," as Great Britain did with its Brexit.

Wilders' political party won far more seats than expected, surging above poll predictions, and has left the powers-that-be in Europe in shock. This is similar to election returns in Spain, Italy, Greece, Turkey and Finland, as globalists have been repeatedly routed by Trump-like candidates vowing to put their own country first.

Add Argentina to that growing list as the campaign theme of Make Argentina Great Again propelled Javier Milei to a landslide victory and Trump declared, "I am very proud of you." Though smeared as "far-right" by CNN, Milei won with 56% of the vote last week as a pro-life libertarian who recognizes global warming as a "lie of socialism."

Even many Canadians are finally fed up with globalism. The largest Ukrainian population outside of Russia is in Canada, where nearly 5% of its population, or 1.4 million people, is Ukrainian.

Last week the Conservative Party of Canada unanimously voted against a new trade agreement with Ukraine, in a humiliation of Canada's far-left prime minister, Justin Trudeau, who had signed the deal in expectation of full support. Instead of explaining why he thinks globalism is good for Canada, he lashed out at Donald Trump.

"The real story is the rise of a right-wing American, MAGA influence thinking that has made Canadian Conservatives, who used to be among the strongest defenders of Ukraine … turn their backs on something Ukraine needs in its hour of need," Trudeau blustered. But no one is buying that spin any more.

In the U.S. Senate, where the much-criticized uniparty of pro-globalism senators control the agenda, a vote on sending many billions more to Ukraine is expected soon. New Speaker Mike Johnson and other conservatives in the House deserve credit for not including this in their recent continuing resolution to fund our government.

This leaves Democrats in a quandary as the presidential election heats up. Biden is closely associated in voters' minds with an open southern border that has let in 10 million illegal aliens during his presidency.

Democrats are suddenly hinting that they might agree to modest measures to close our open southern border. But that's just pre-election talk by Biden's team as they see the handwriting on the wall for voters to turn against him for allowing so many illegals into our country.

Any tightening of our southern border in 2024 will just be reopened again if Biden or any Democrat were to win the next presidential election. It is not enough for Democrats to talk about closing a bit of the southern border, but instead need to take action to undo the massive amount of damage they have already caused by their open-border policies.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott just endorsed Trump for president, belatedly, as Trump visited the rampage by illegals over the Texas-Mexico border. Trump now has strong allies in Argentina, Italy, Greece, Hungary and elsewhere as his admirers have swept to victory.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!