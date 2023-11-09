Here's how Russia is 'benefiting' from Hamas terror

A new analysis of Hamas' vicious atrocity-filled attack on Israeli civilians on Oct. 7 points out that while there's a lack of direct evidence of involvement by Russia, the circumstances suggest that may have happened.

In any event, the analysis said, Russia likely was pleased with the violence.

Hamas terrorists attacked and killed 1,400 Israelis in that launch of its war against Israel, an attack to which Israel now is responding with a methodical strategy to hunt down and eliminate Hamas militants.

The analysis from the Middle East Media Research Institute said one Hamas leader boasted that Russian officials told him Hamas' attack "would be taught in military academies."

TRENDING: How can sane people support Hamas?

As the initial "fog" of the attack cleared, the analysis said, "it became clear that Hamas did not just get lucky with this attack. It had been training for it for years, including in Iran. There are also unsubstantiated reports that Hamas received training by Russian forces – or even possibly by the Wagner group."



Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

It continued, "Anonymous sources were cited as saying that some Wagner members had been involved in the military training of Hamas fighters, and that a company seeking applicants for positions 'in Africa and the Middle East' had offered positions to other Wagner members. Other reports suggest that some of the weapons used by Hamas on October 7 came from Russia, and still other reports that Russia is providing Hamas with Western weapons captured in Ukraine."

The analysis found that Russian support for a designated terror group would be logical.

Is Russia pleased with the Hamas terror? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 90% (9 Votes) 10% (1 Votes)

"Russia has no qualms about maintaining good relations with other state sponsors of terrorism, as indicated most recently by its strategic summit with North Korea in September. It was also one of the first countries to accept the credentials of an Afghan Taliban envoy, in March 2022," it said.

Further, "Russia also maintains a close alliance with Iran, which is Hamas's main supplier of weapons and diplomatic support. It provides Iran with intelligence and weapons in Syria as well as 'digital surveillance capabilities' to suppress internal dissent at home, and in return Iran gives Russia drones, artillery shells, and ammunition for use against Ukraine and has built a drone factory in Russia."

Another bonus for Russia in its close relationship with Iran is that it also is close to that nation's "terror proxies."

"In recent years, it has had contacts, meetings, and more with the Houthis in Yemen, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Shi'ite militias in Iraq," the report said.

It noted that Russian support for Hamas' deadly action against Israel actually was "logical."

"As Sergey Mardan, a former Putin adviser who is now a Russian media propagandist, recently wrote on his Telegram channel: 'This mess is beneficial for Russia because the globalist toad [i.e. the U.S.] will be distracted from [Russia's war in] Ukraine and will get busy trying to put out the eternal Middle Eastern fire. Iran is our real military ally. Israel is an ally of the U.S. Therefore, choosing a side is easy,'" the report said.

Vladislav Inozemtsev, a special adviser to MEMRI and chief of the Center for Post-Industrial Studies, said the attack helped Moscow by opening "a new front against the West in what [Vladimir] Putin beliefs is the ongoing World War III."

Also, it refocuses attention from Ukraine to Israel, "as Putin hopes," and it also has the potential to create a new flood of immigration for Europe.

Then, also, Israel's response to the terror attack on civilians could create a wave of support for the "innocent civilians" in Gaza, and the military actions destabilize the entire region.

The analysis pointed out that on Nov. 1, Russia reportedly carried out "its heaviest shelling of Ukrainian communities to date," but there was little media notice and the attention given by some nations is beginning to shift to Israel and Hamas.

And even more, the report explained, Russian and Iran are closely connected these days, and Iran openly backs Hamas.

"Top Russian officials have been meeting with Hamas leaders – who are designated terrorist by the U.S. and other countries – for years, and there have been many such meetings in Moscow in the past two years in particular," the report said.

The Qatar-based Hamas leader Khaled Mashal, in fact, said, "Russia has benefited" from the October 7 attack "because we distracted the U.S. from them and from Ukraine..."

He said, "I am also addressing Moscow and Beijing, Russia and China. Their political position is good. Their [veto] in the U.N., their political position... But these are superpowers. They can do more. They should build the determination... Enough of the [American] monopoly... This is an opportunity. Moscow and Beijing are striving for an international balance of power that will abolish [American] unipolarity. Well, this is your opportunity!"

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Shortly after Hamas terrorists fired over 5,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel on Oct. 7 and then proceeded to attack the Jewish state by land, sea and air – torturing, burning, beheading and murdering well over a thousand people, including women, children and infants, and wounding and abducting hundreds more – world reaction was, in its own way, almost equally shocking.

For after the biggest one-day mass slaughter of Jews since the Nazi Holocaust, what followed was an outpouring of celebratory demonstrations, unbridled Jew-hatred, deliriously gleeful support for Hamas and bitter condemnation of the nation of Israel. Not just in the Arab-Muslim world, but throughout the Western world as well, including all across America.

Why? What is behind the explosion of anti-Israel, anti-Jewish, pro-terror sentiment in the United States, where Israel has long been one of America's closest friends and allies? Why are hordes of young "woke" LGBT demonstrators marching in support of Hamas – when Hamas wouldn't think twice about binding and blindfolding them and throwing them off the roof of a tall building – as they routinely do in the Muslim world?

It turns out there's one area of agreement that is so powerful, deep-seated and all-consuming that the vast differences between the deranged left and the murderous jihadists melt away into Kumbaya harmony.

All of this and much more is completely exposed in November's issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled ISRAEL VS. GLOBAL JIHAD: How Jew-hatred, radical Islam and Leftism are pushing us toward World War III. Beyond a deeply insightful dive into why leftists are surging toward radical Islam – which hates and dreams of raping and butchering them – this Whistleblower issue includes fantastic articles by everyone from top Israeli analyst (and former Israel Defense Forces officer) Caroline Glick to Harvest Christian Fellowship's Pastor Greg Laurie on the current war in Israel and biblical prophecies regarding the End Times … which he says are now upon us.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!