EducationGOOD NEWS!
School-bus driver saves hit-and-run victim found lying in street

'I thought it was a prank for Halloween'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 2, 2023 at 2:40pm
(Pixabay)

(IJR) – A Florida school bus driver is being praised for saving the life of a hit-and-run victim. A video shared by WKMG News 6 reported Stacy Hatcher was on her way to the bus depot after she dropped off Eustice High School students following a field trip on Oct. 23.

She took an unusual route, for reasons she can’t explain, and found a woman lying in the road, hit-and-run victim Abigail Stevens. Hatcher called 911 and blocked traffic with her bus to protect Stevens until help arrived.

Hatcher said, “I thought it was a prank for Halloween, you know, that someone would do to put someone in the road to kind of scare someone, which it did scare me.”

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







