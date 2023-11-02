School-bus driver saves hit-and-run victim found lying in street

(IJR) – A Florida school bus driver is being praised for saving the life of a hit-and-run victim. A video shared by WKMG News 6 reported Stacy Hatcher was on her way to the bus depot after she dropped off Eustice High School students following a field trip on Oct. 23.

She took an unusual route, for reasons she can’t explain, and found a woman lying in the road, hit-and-run victim Abigail Stevens. Hatcher called 911 and blocked traffic with her bus to protect Stevens until help arrived.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Hatcher said, “I thought it was a prank for Halloween, you know, that someone would do to put someone in the road to kind of scare someone, which it did scare me.”

TRENDING: New House speaker: Gender surgery on children 'terribly destructive'

Read the full story ›