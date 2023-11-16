Scientists calculate how much exercise you need to 'offset' a day of sitting

(SCIENCE ALERT) – We know that spending lots of time sitting down isn't good for us, but just how much exercise is needed to counteract the negative health effects of sitting down all day?

Research suggests about 30-40 minutes per day of building up a sweat should do it.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Up to 40 minutes of "moderate to vigorous intensity physical activity" every day is about the right amount to balance out 10 hours of sitting still, the research says – although any amount of exercise or even just standing up helps to some extent.

TRENDING: Israel is always to blame

Read the full story ›