Scientists calculate how much exercise you need to 'offset' a day of sitting

'Moderate to vigorous intensity physical activity' is necessary

Published November 16, 2023 at 1:22pm
Published November 16, 2023 at 1:22pm
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(SCIENCE ALERT) – We know that spending lots of time sitting down isn't good for us, but just how much exercise is needed to counteract the negative health effects of sitting down all day?

Research suggests about 30-40 minutes per day of building up a sweat should do it.

Up to 40 minutes of "moderate to vigorous intensity physical activity" every day is about the right amount to balance out 10 hours of sitting still, the research says – although any amount of exercise or even just standing up helps to some extent.

Read the full story ›

