Scientists find 'kill switch' that activates cancer cell death in the lab

Strategy works by triggering a 'timer bomb' on the cells

WND News Services
Published November 23, 2023
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(MSN) – Scientists have figured out a way to detonate the 'doors' that lead to the heart of cancerous tumors, blowing them wide open for drug treatments.

The strategy works by triggering a 'timer bomb' on the cells that line a tumor's associated blood vessels. These vessels control access to the tumor tissue, and until they are opened, engineered immune cells can't easily gain entry to the cancer to fight it off.

The timer bomb on these cells is actually a 'death' receptor, called Fas (or CD95). When activated by the right antibody, it triggers the programmed death of that cell.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







