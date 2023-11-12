A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Senator-wannabe tied to trans-lovin' group backing end to parental rights

'I'll continue to stand with #LGBTQ and work to protect their civil rights'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 12, 2023 at 11:08am
S""

(Image by Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

By Arjun Singh
Daily Caller News Foundation

Democratic Rep. Colin Allred of Texas’ 32nd District, who is running for the Senate against Republican incumbent Ted Cruz in 2024, has partnered with and received donations to his congressional campaigns from a left-wing group that engages in transgender advocacy, according to media reviewed by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Allred, a three-term Congressman from Dallas who represents a suburb of that city, announced in May that he would challenge Republican Ted Cruz for Texas’ junior Senate seat. Throughout his political career, Allred has been closely affiliated with the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), a group that has advocated on a variety of pro-transgender issues, according to campaign finance records and videos of his past appearances with the group.

“Of all the support that I receive from any group, there might not be any more that I’m more proud of than HRC,” Allred said at an HRC-organized rally in August 2019.

Allred previously received $8,062.36 in-kind and cash donations from HRC for his congressional campaigns, according to the Federal Election Commission, and has received their help to contact voters and host political events.

Are people supporting sex changes for children actually insane?

HRC has supported the ability of children to change their gender in spite of parental opposition. The group published a comprehensive guide to facilitate gender transitions for children between kindergarten and the twelfth grade and has organizedDrag Queen Story Hours” for children in elementary school, according to their website.

HRC has also advocated for the use of “puberty blockers,” which are pharmaceutical drugs used to stop a child’s biological maturity in accordance with their sex, according to their posts on social media. “Fact: Puberty blockers are lifesaving, completely reversible, & have been used for years to treat trans kids AND children with precocious puberty,” HRC’s division in the Dallas—Fort Worth area wrote on Twitter, now known as X.

HRC has allegedly worked with large pharmaceutical interests that manufacture such medicine, such as Pfizer and the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, to encourage healthcare providers to support transitions, according to a report by the Washington Free Beacon.

Allred has previously received a perfect score from HRC regarding his positions on LGBTQ issues.

“Colin Allred will do anything to support the radical transgender movement, which is why he’s spent years working with a far-left group that advocates for taking away the rights of parents who don’t want harmful, life-altering ‘gender transitioning’ procedures to be performed on their kids,” Jarrod Griffin, a spokesperson for the Truth and Courage PAC involved in the Senate race, told the DCNF.

The Allred and Cruz campaigns, as well as HRC, did not respond to a request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Senator-wannabe tied to trans-lovin' group backing end to parental rights
