'Sex and The City' star goes on hunger strike demanding Gaza cease-fire

'Israel has killed more civilians than was killed in 20 years of war in the entire country of Afghanistan'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 28, 2023 at 8:50pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Actress Cynthia Nixon, known for starring in the HBO show "Sex and the City" and its new spin-off, joined a hunger strike alongside politicians and activists demanding President Biden establish a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

"As the mother of Jewish children, whose grandparents are Holocaust survivors, I have been asked by my son to use any voice I have to affirm as loudly as possible that ‘never again’ means ‘never again for everyone,'" Nixon declared in a prepared speech.

She condemned the number of Palestinian deaths in Gaza amid Israel's response to Hamas' October 7 terror attack on Israeli civilians.

