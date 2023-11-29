'Sex and The City' star goes on hunger strike demanding Gaza cease-fire

(FOX NEWS) -- Actress Cynthia Nixon, known for starring in the HBO show "Sex and the City" and its new spin-off, joined a hunger strike alongside politicians and activists demanding President Biden establish a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

"As the mother of Jewish children, whose grandparents are Holocaust survivors, I have been asked by my son to use any voice I have to affirm as loudly as possible that ‘never again’ means ‘never again for everyone,'" Nixon declared in a prepared speech.

She condemned the number of Palestinian deaths in Gaza amid Israel's response to Hamas' October 7 terror attack on Israeli civilians.

Read the full story ›