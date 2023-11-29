Sex-ed teacher removed from school after revealed to be convicted prostitute

(FOX NEWS) -- The Godley, Texas, school district removed a woman appointed to assist with deciding things like age-appropriate material for sex education, after learning she was a convicted prostitute.
FOX 4 in Dallas reported that the woman, identified as Ashley Ketcherside, also advertises online as an escort, with one site listing one of her personas as active last month.
Advertisement - story continues below
While the idea of having a convicted prostitute work for a school district may have some scratching their heads, concerns about background checks in the Godley ISD and across the state raises concerns for others.