Sex-ed teacher removed from school after revealed to be convicted prostitute

(FOX NEWS) -- The Godley, Texas, school district removed a woman appointed to assist with deciding things like age-appropriate material for sex education, after learning she was a convicted prostitute.

FOX 4 in Dallas reported that the woman, identified as Ashley Ketcherside, also advertises online as an escort, with one site listing one of her personas as active last month.

While the idea of having a convicted prostitute work for a school district may have some scratching their heads, concerns about background checks in the Godley ISD and across the state raises concerns for others.

