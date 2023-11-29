A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Sex-ed teacher removed from school after revealed to be convicted prostitute

'We had no idea what was going on in her personal life'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 28, 2023 at 7:36pm
Ashley Ketcherside

Ashley Ketcherside booking photo

(FOX NEWS) -- The Godley, Texas, school district removed a woman appointed to assist with deciding things like age-appropriate material for sex education, after learning she was a convicted prostitute.

FOX 4 in Dallas reported that the woman, identified as Ashley Ketcherside, also advertises online as an escort, with one site listing one of her personas as active last month.

While the idea of having a convicted prostitute work for a school district may have some scratching their heads, concerns about background checks in the Godley ISD and across the state raises concerns for others.

