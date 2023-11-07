Show of hands, please! Is it time for a 'kinder, gentler nation'?

Some people in America yearn for a kinder, gentler nation – like we had in the past. In fact, George H.W. Bush specifically called for a "kinder, gentler nation," but it was under President Ronald Reagan that America really was a kinder and gentler place.

Was it the resolution of the Iran hostage crisis just as Reagan was becoming president that made it a kinder, gentler America? Or was it getting Jimmy Carter's galloping inflation under control under Reagan that made things so much better?

Reagan's 1980 landslide election and the Republican Party's takeover of the U.S. Senate gave a substantial push to the rightward trend that already characterized U.S. politics and Washington policymaking at that time. Reagan won 51% of the popular vote and an overwhelming 469 electoral votes. Carter lost all but seven states and lost even in his native South. No incumbent had been so badly beaten since Herbert Hoover in 1932.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

How did Reagan do it? And how did he win his second term even more handily – carrying 525 electoral votes, 49 states and 58.8 percent of the popular vote? His opponent Walter Mondale won 13 electoral votes from the District of Columbia, which has always voted overwhelming for the Democratic candidate, and only his home state of Minnesota by a 0.18% margin.

TRENDING: Dems using tax dollars for 'engaging in political advocacy'

It was a blowout.

Were Americans fooled in the '80s? No, they got just what they expected. But it wasn't just "kinder and gentler." It was policy – policy that didn't survive after Reagan. We got Bush 1 for one term, then two terms of Clinton, then two terms of Bush 2 and two terms of Barack Hussein Obama. So, how did we get President Donald Trump? Did we get him because he was "kinder and gentler"? Of course not. We got him because he was Trump – and he was very different.

As he often reminds us, we should have had him again because he did much better electorally the second time. How much better? Better than anyone – including Joe Biden – could have expected or could have received in an honest election. Trump got at least 74,223,975 votes. Biden supposedly got 81,283,501 – more than any other candidate had received in the history of U.S. elections by FAR. But of course, the election of 2020 was a fraud. And now the Democrats are determined that Trump cannot run again.

In one year, we're scheduled to vote again. This will be no ordinary election. As Trump affirms, it will be "an election to determine if America is still a Republic where you have the power and the right to vote for the leaders, the future, and the country YOU want … [or if] America will NEVER have a genuine election again. For the past 247 years, there's ONE thing that has stopped America from falling to tyranny – and that's YOUR VOTE."

It's no longer a time for a "kinder and gentler" era. It's time to be a serious nation. The world is on fire. We have a vivid picture of what the world looks like under Trump versus Biden. Will a "kinder, gentler nation" still do? Are you ready for a real choice?

There was a movie produced recently called "Police State." You need to see it. SOON! Here is a preview of it:

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!