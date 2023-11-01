Sleuths believe they've solved the mysterious disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa

(FOX NEWS) -- A nonprofit group of cold case crime investigators believes it has located a site in Milwaukee where former Teamsters President Jimmy Hoffa is buried.

The Case Breakers said a "a dying police sergeant’s scribbled instructions on an ace of spades" playing card helped lead their yearslong investigation to the old site of Milwaukee County Stadium in Wisconsin, according to a Wednesday press release.

The alleged burial site is next to the current Milwaukee Brewers stadium, American Family Field, where they believe Hoffa’s body lies in a spot under where the demolished stadium’s third-base line previously stood.

