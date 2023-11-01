A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Sleuths believe they've solved the mysterious disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa

Vanishing in 1975 sparked one of most notorious murder mysteries in U.S. history

WND News Services
Published November 1, 2023
Sailors perform a foreign object debris walk down on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson in the Pacific Ocean, July 9, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sophia Simons)

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sophia Simons)

(FOX NEWS) -- A nonprofit group of cold case crime investigators believes it has located a site in Milwaukee where former Teamsters President Jimmy Hoffa is buried.

The Case Breakers said a "a dying police sergeant’s scribbled instructions on an ace of spades" playing card helped lead their yearslong investigation to the old site of Milwaukee County Stadium in Wisconsin, according to a Wednesday press release.

The alleged burial site is next to the current Milwaukee Brewers stadium, American Family Field, where they believe Hoffa’s body lies in a spot under where the demolished stadium’s third-base line previously stood.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







