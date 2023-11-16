Social media corporation blasted for promoting 'terrorist propaganda'

The Daily Mail, one of the largest news websites in the world, bluntly labeled those members of Gen Z – and others – who got all excited this week when a letter by terrorist Osama bin Laden outlining his anti-Semitism went viral, as "NEVER BIN DUMBER."

It was the text of a writing by bin Laden, who masterminded the 9/11 atrocities against America, that was posted by the Guardian, which took it down after the anti-America rants started appearing on TikTok.

The New York Post reported lawmakers from both major parties were criticizing the promotion on the China-owned social media site as "terrorist propaganda."

Bin Laden claimed he set up the deaths of nearly 3,000 on that day in 2001 because the United States was attacking "us" in Palestine.

That theme has been resurrected in many ways following last month's atrocity-filled terror attack by Hamas, from Gaza, on Israeli civilians. An estimated 1,400 were killed within just hours.

As is typical with anti-Semitic agendas, bin Laden claimed the creation of Israel was a crime that "must be erased."

Hamas, in fact, has in its founding documents the goal of eliminate Israel, and its population.

Among those apparently succumbing to the propaganda, the report said, was Lynette Adkins, a social-media influencer who got 100,000 likes and 5,500 comments ordering people to "stop what they're doing right now and go read a letter to America."

A second promoter of the letter said she would "never look at life the same, I will never look at this country the same. Please read it and if you have read it, let me know if you are also going through an existential crisis in this very moment, because in the last 20 minutes, the entire viewpoint on the entire life I have believed and I have lived has changed."

"The videos in support of Bin Laden surfaced just days after The Post reported that several Republican lawmakers had renewed their calls for TikTok to be banned for spreading content that critics deemed as anti-Israel during the nation’s ongoing war with Hamas," the Post reported. "Critics from both political parties have alleged that TikTok, which is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, is effectively a mass surveillance and propaganda tool for the Chinese Communist Party."

Fox reported bin Laden claimed, "Palestine, which has sunk under military occupation for more than 80 years. The British handed over Palestine, with your help and your support, to the Jews, who have occupied it for more than 50 years; years overflowing with oppression, tyranny, crimes, killing, expulsion, destruction and devastation."

His rant continued, "The creation and continuation of Israel is one of the greatest crimes, and you are the leaders of its criminals. And of course there is no need to explain and prove the degree of American support for Israel. The creation of Israel is a crime which must be erased. Each and every person whose hands have become polluted in the contribution towards this crime must pay its price, and pay for it heavily."

His call for blood was clear: "The blood pouring out of Palestine must be equally revenged. You must know that the Palestinians do not cry alone; their women are not widowed alone; their sons are not orphaned alone. These tragedies and calamities are only a few examples of your oppression and aggression against us. It is commanded by our religion and intellect that the oppressed have a right to return the aggression. Do not await anything from us but Jihad, resistance and revenge. Is it in any way rational to expect that after America has attacked us for more than half a century, that we will then leave her to live in security and peace?!!"

And bin Laden resorted to the tropes that Jews control "policies, media and economy."

The report said another TikTok user read the entire letter, which got 640,000 views.

The Guardian told Fox News Digital, "The transcript published on our website 20 years ago has been widely shared on social media without the full context. Therefore we have decided to take it down and direct readers to the news article that originally contextualized it instead."

The Daily Mail reported people were claiming they understand the 9/11 atrocities by reading the "vile letter written by the warlord."

"Bin Laden spews anti-American, anti-Semitic and anti-Western viewpoints…" the report said. It said people were confusing "the hateful diatribe for an intellectual think piece."

"In other sections of his correspondent, bin Laden blames the U.S. government for spreading AIDS throughout the world, described homosexuality as 'immoral' and sought to turn American into an oppressive religious state similar to Afghanistan," the report said.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., noted something alarming.

"Now trending on social media (especially TikTok) people saying that after reading bin Laden's 'Letter to America,' they now understand terrorism is a legitimate method of resistance against 'oppression' and America deserved to be attacked…" he noted.

