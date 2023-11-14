Sorority gals banished for objecting to membership of 260-pound male

Two longtime members and supporters of a University of Wyoming sorority, including one who is a past national foundation president of Kappa Kappa Gamma, have been expelled from the group because they opposed the membership of a 260-pound male who insists on living with sorority girls at the Laramie, Wyoming, campus.

It's the latest dustup in the war that was created when a man known now as Artemis Langford decided to call himself a woman and applied to join, a move that the national sorority approved. It's also part of Joe Biden's transgender agenda that he's declared for the U.S. under the guise of "equity."

A report from Fox News reported the sorority now has dismissed Patsy Levang and Cheryl Tuck-Smith, who had 50-year histories of membership in and support for the sorority.

They were "expelled" after "fundraising and support a lawsuit that aimed to remove transgender member Artemis Langford," the report said.

Allie Coghan, a Kappa Kappa Gamma alumni and a plaintiff in that lawsuit, told Fox that the fallout from the lawsuit was disappointing.

"It was really disappointing to hear that they're being dismissed because this is retaliation against women, and it's supposed to be an organization meant for women," Coghan explained to Fox.

"So to hear that they didn't want to see these brave women sticking up for us and supporting us, then, I mean, where are we supposed to go? Where are women supposed to go if a women's organization isn't going to stick up for itself?"

Levang is a past national foundation president for the group, and said in a statement that was released, "My heart was saddened when the current six council members voted me out. However, I will not be quiet about the truth."

Tuck-Smith said her work to educate people on the "dangers" of the contemporary "diversity, equity and inclusion" ideologies will continue.

The sorority snubbed Fox's request for a comment.

Earlier an activist federal judge in Wyoming complained that the allegations in the case were "unbefitting a federal court" and dismissed the them.

Fox reported, "The sorority members alleged in the suit that Langford had 'been voyeuristically peeping on them while they were in intimate situations, and, in at least one occasion, had a visible erection while doing so.'"

A lawyer from the Independent Women's Law Center, working with Coghan, said the case now is before the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, where judges will have to decide "What is a woman?"

"There the issue is going to be Kappa’s bylaws protect women. It says that only women can be members," Mailman said.

The Daily Caller News Foundation explained the lawsuit over the presence of a man in the sorority was dismissed by Judge Alan B. Johnson, who said the group could interpret its own rules, which limit its membership to women, any way it wants.

Johnson said, "Defining ‘woman’ is Kappa Kappa Gamma’s bedrock right as a private, voluntary organization- and one this Court may not invade."

This dispute is not the only one to erupt from Lanagford's move into the sorority.

WND previously reported the other fight cost the school tens of thousands of dollars.

That’s because it was a fight between a Laramie Christian church elder and the University of Wyoming's attempts to censor his comments on the issue.

Besides being barred from that censorship, school officials also have agreed top pay $35,000 lawyers' fees for Todd Schmidt, who had been targeted by the school.

According to a report at Cowboy State Daily, the war began when school officials banned Schmidt from the Wyoming Union facility on campus for posting a sign calling out a transgender student by name.

Schmidt told the publication, "We were thrilled with the decision and we thank God for the victory. It’s a win for all, because everyone’s speech is protected by the First Amendment and UW can’t discriminate against speech it doesn’t like."

The case ended with the settlement, signed by U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Freudenthal, between Schmidt and the school's president, Ed Seidel, and student dean, Ryan O'Neil.

The fight broke out in December 2022 when Schmidt, an elder for a Christian church in Laramie, "displayed a sign from his reserved table at the UW Student Union that read, 'God created male and female and (transgender student) Artemis Langford is a male,'" the Cowboy State Daily report said.

School officials ordered Schmidt to cover Langford's name, and than banned him.

Freudenthal earlier had ruled Schmidt’s speech wasn’t harassment, but "part of an earnest debate about gender identity, a matter of public importance," and said Schmidt likely would win the case with his First Amendment arguments.

Schmidt said he's been evangelizing on campus for 18 years, and always has experienced some opposition, such as the recent episode where a girl brushed booklets off his table and flipped over some books.

The dispute with the school followed a complaint from Langford, a man who created a scandal at the school in the conservative state by insisting on joining a UW sorority, about Schmidt to police, the report said.

That happened after Schmidt and Langford encountered each other outside the student union and exchanged friendly words.

Schmidt told the publication, "I said, 'Listen, I’m not your enemy. I'd like to be your friend.' He said, 'I don't consider you my enemy.'"

They then exchanged comments on the Bible. But Langford then called police on Schmidt, launching the school's fight.

