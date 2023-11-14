S&P 500 notches best day since April, Dow leaps nearly 500 on soft inflation report

(CNBC) -- Stocks rallied Tuesday, building on their strong November gains, as Wall Street cheered new U.S. inflation data that raised hopes of the Federal Reserve wrapping up its rate-hiking campaign.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 489.83 points, or 1.43%, to end at 34,827.70. The S&P 500 rallied 1.91%, briefly trading above the key 4,500 level, to settle at 4,495.70. It was the best day since April for the broad-market index. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.37% to close at 14,094.38.

Tuesday’s gains added to an already stellar performance this month for stocks. The S&P 500 and Dow are up 7.2% and 5.4%, respectively, in November. The Nasdaq is up 9.7%, on pace for its biggest monthly gain since January.

