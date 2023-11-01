'Stab, slit throats, rape, behead Jews': U.S. student makes alarming threats

On university campuses across America, conservative organizations routinely face a battle to be recognized by the leftist infrastructure that exists there. They routinely are denied equal access to funding radicals give themselves. Sometimes they're denied space to meet.

Also on campus, conservative speakers face being shouted down, or even threatened with violence, while leftists are given free rein to espouse their agenda.

Turning Point USA recently pointed out how "Students for Justice in Palestine" at George Washington University disrupted campus life by projecting messages promoting Hamas terror on the side of the campus library for over an hour before police stepped in.

Then Ellen Granberg, president, confirmed those students "violated" university rules, but did not suggest any discipline.

TPUSA reported, "An associate professor of American Studies at Yale University took to social media to SMEAR Israel and label them as a 'murderous, genocidal, settler state.' University administration at Yale went so far as to DEFEND its employee’s ridiculous social media tirade and has REFUSED to condemn" Hamas terror, which erupted in violence on Oct. 7 in which terrorists, drugged and carrying instructions to commit atrocities, killed 1,400 innocent Israeli civilians.

Then there were the pro-Hamas students who trapped Jewish students inside the school library and locked the doors at Cooper Union College in New York City.

The report said, "According to eyewitness reports, Jewish students were barricaded inside the Cooper Union University library as Hamas sympathizers BANGED on the bolted doors in an attempt to get in. University president Laura Sparks addressed the 'peaceful protest' in a message, saying: 'To maintain a safe space, the library was closed for approximately 20 minutes while some student protesters moved through the building, some chanting protest slogans and banging on the library doors and windows.'"

So it is surprising more than a few that a case actually has developed in which a Cornell University student is accused of making threats of violence against Jews on campus.

The Daily Wire reported federal authorities arrested Patrick Dai, 21, a junior from Pittsford, New York, on a criminal complaint accusing him of "posting threats to kill or injure another using interstate communications."

Officials in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of New York allege he posted threatening messages to the Cornell section of an online discussion site, which included calling for the deaths of Jewish people and carrying out a mass shooting of a university dining hall.

"In another post, Dai allegedly threatened to 'stab' and 'slit the throat' of any Jewish males he sees on campus, to rape and throw off a cliff any Jewish females, and to behead any Jewish babies," the report said authorities charged.

Dai faces up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and a term of supervised release of up to three years if convicted. the report said.

Jewish students at the campus in Ithaca, New York, were put on alert after the threats were found.

A spokesman for the school, Joel Malina, told the Daily Wire the campus "condemn[s] these horrific, antisemitic threats and believe they should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

The report pointed out threats against Jewish communities across America are surging following Hamas' terror attack on Israel.

"Preliminary data reported by the Anti-Defamation League last Tuesday showed incidents of anti-Semitic harassment, vandalism, and assault increased by nearly 400% since Hamas terrorists killed more than 1,400 people on October 7," the report said.

And FBI chief Christopher Wray said such threats are at "historic levels."

The New York Post reported Dai was scheduled for an initial court appearance Wednesday.

The publication confirmed Josh Rosenheim, who works at the Center of Jewish Living on the Ithaca campus, reported students "were legitimately terrified."

It was at Cornell, too, that a professor, hearing of the terror attack on Israel, said it was "exhilarating" and "energizing."

Fox New called Dai's alleged actions "deranged threats."

Fox reported the student's parents said he suffers from mental health issues.

