State removes 'So Help Me God' from oath

(TODD STARNES) – Elected leaders in New Jersey will no longer have to swear an oath to Almighty God. The state agreed to amend its traditional oath of office after a Wisconsin-based atheist group filed a federal lawsuit.

James Tosone, 70, plans to run for Congress in 2024 as a Libertarian. But as a non-theist, he said he cannot sign part of the petition required for candidates who run for office in New Jersey – “so help me, God.”

As a result, the Division of Elections would not allow him to verify his candidacy forms with a secular affirmation.

