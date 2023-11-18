A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
State removes 'So Help Me God' from oath

'Non-theist' objected to requirement

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 18, 2023 at 12:23pm
(TODD STARNES) – Elected leaders in New Jersey will no longer have to swear an oath to Almighty God. The state agreed to amend its traditional oath of office after a Wisconsin-based atheist group filed a federal lawsuit.

James Tosone, 70, plans to run for Congress in 2024 as a Libertarian. But as a non-theist, he said he cannot sign part of the petition required for candidates who run for office in New Jersey – “so help me, God.”

As a result, the Division of Elections would not allow him to verify his candidacy forms with a secular affirmation.

