A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

State's public schools approve measure to instruct teachers on 'White supremacy' in math classes

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 2, 2023 at 2:36pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX NEWS) – The Pittsburgh Public Schools Board has voted to hire a consulting group that educates teachers on how to replace "White supremacy culture practices" in math instruction with methods that center on the "wellness of students of color."

On October 25, the board approved a measure to give Quetzal Education Consulting $50,000 to dismantle racism in math classes.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

As reported by The Center Square, the consulting group states that its workshops teach "antiracist math" and will help equip teachers with tools to "identify, disrupt and replace" practices that perpetuate White supremacy.

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







State's public schools approve measure to instruct teachers on 'White supremacy' in math classes
Medical school doubles down on gender ideology
'Leave it to Biden to blow an opportunity to send a clear message to Iran'
Pregnancy hormones 'rewire' the brain for motherhood
Mask mandates are making a return in blue state
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×