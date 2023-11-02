State's public schools approve measure to instruct teachers on 'White supremacy' in math classes

(FOX NEWS) – The Pittsburgh Public Schools Board has voted to hire a consulting group that educates teachers on how to replace "White supremacy culture practices" in math instruction with methods that center on the "wellness of students of color."

On October 25, the board approved a measure to give Quetzal Education Consulting $50,000 to dismantle racism in math classes.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

As reported by The Center Square, the consulting group states that its workshops teach "antiracist math" and will help equip teachers with tools to "identify, disrupt and replace" practices that perpetuate White supremacy.