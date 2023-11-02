State's supreme court rules nitrogen gas can be used in inmate execution

Lillian Tweten

Daily Caller News Foundation

The Alabama Supreme Court ruled in a 6-2 decision on Wednesday that the state can use nitrogen gas to execute an inmate, court documents showed.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall filed a motion in August requesting that an execution date be set for Kenneth Eugene Smith, a man who has appealed his position on death row for over a year after officials botched their initial attempt to execute him. The court granted the attorney general’s request for an execution warrant and ordered the governor to pick an execution date for Smith within 30 days of the court’s decision, according to the order.

TRENDING: WATCH: Kids across U.S. dress up as 'bumbling' Biden for Halloween

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Elizabeth Sennett’s family has waited an unconscionable 35 years to see justice served,” Marshall said in a statement. “Today, the Alabama Supreme Court cleared the way for Kenneth Smith to be executed by nitrogen hypoxia for the 1988 murder-for-hire of Elizabeth. Though the wait has been far too long, I am grateful that our talented capital litigators have nearly gotten this case to the finish line.”

Smith and two accomplices stabbed Sennett to death in her home in 1988 after Sennett’s husband, a local preacher, paid them $1000 each to murder his wife so the preacher could collect on the insurance money, according to the motion Marshall filed in August. Police charged Smith with the murder after they found a VCR he had stolen from Sennett’s house at the time of the murder.

Smith was originally scheduled to be executed in November 2022, but staff halted the execution because they “could not find a suitable vein to inject the lethal drugs.” Republican Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey paused lethal injections after the botched attempt (the second failed execution in two months), and ordered a full review of the state’s execution process.

Should nitrogen gas be used in executions? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (6 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The suggested method would force the inmate to breathe in pure nitrogen gas, causing him to suffocate in what supporters say would be a relatively painless death, The Associated Press reported. Nitrogen makes up 78% of earth’s atmosphere and is completely harmless when breathed alongside oxygen.

Smith’s attorneys claimed that state officials are using Smith as a subject of human experimentation and claimed that the court was using death by nitrogen as a way to quash Smith’s lawsuit against lethal injections, according to the AP. Currently three states — Alabama, Oklahoma and Mississippi — have legalized the use of nitrogen for inmate executions.

Smith will be the first individual executed by nitrogen hypoxia since the capital punishment method became legal in 2018, according to the AP.

The attorney general’s office declined to comment further on the matter

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: "Our country is going communist!" warned Donald Trump recently. "It's going Marxist, it's going REALLY bad." He added, "The PEOPLE of our country aren't that way – but the people RUNNING it are." Is this just election-season bluster and hyperbole, or can the utterly unthinkable be true?

Incredibly, it is true. In 2023 America, the Democratic Party – its agendas, its core values, its wall-to-wall dishonesty, and its audacious and utterly ruthless methods – are virtually indistinguishable from those of modern-day communists. Compare the Communist Party USA's website, CPUSA.org (where the featured top-of-page story is about "TRANS RIGHTS"), with the Democratic National Committee's website, Democrats.org, and try to discern any substantive difference.

America's plunge into atheistic Marxism in virtually every area of life – from weaponizing government and courts to destroy critics and political opponents, to crushing free speech, to corrupting and brainwashing the nation's children, and much much more – is all stunningly explored in the October issue of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, titled "AMERICA'S COMMUNIST REVOLUTION: How the freest nation in history is rapidly becoming a Marxist police state." Beyond exposing the Marxist takeover of America's key institutions, this explosive special report goes on to reveal how Marxism/communism is ACTUALLY A MAJOR WORLD RELIGION, albeit a false and malevolent one. It unearths what REALLY motivates the "high priests" of this truly dark atheistic faith, which has captivated untold millions and murdered millions more. And it vividly illustrates exactly how and why citizens of the greatest nation in history are now experiencing – to quote Barack Obama's words – "a fundamental transformation of the United States of America." This Whistleblower issue is a crucial wake-up call for all Americans. WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!