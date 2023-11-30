Steel giant announces plans to lay off hundreds at mill

(FOX BUSINESS) – U.S. Steel issued layoff warnings to 1,000 employees of its Granite City, Illinois, mill this week, saying they expect to fire 60% of them due to indefinite idling of iron and steelmaking operations at the facility. The warnings rocked the local community, which will be severely impacted by the move.

"You’ve got these small businesses that depend on that income to come in, and these businesses want these people to come in and spend their money," Edith Arnold, a woman whose relative has worked at the mill for more than 30 years, told local KTVI. "You shut them down, what are they going to do?"

The mill has a total of 1,300 steelworkers, according to KTVI. Those numbers will be cut nearly in half with the 600 expected firings. Already, 400 employees have been temporarily laid off due to idling in September.

