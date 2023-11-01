Stocks rally to start November after Fed decision, Dow gains more than 200 points

(CNBC) -- Stocks rallied Wednesday, rebounding from a dismal past three months, after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged for a second consecutive time — leading investors to think the central bank would stay put for the rest of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 221.71 points, or 0.67%, to 33,274.58. The S&P 500 climbed 1.05% to 4,237.86, briefly crossing its 200-day moving average. The Nasdaq Composite added 1.64% to 13,061.47.

Information technology stocks outperformed, gaining about 2%. Semiconductor companies Advanced Micro Devices and Micron Technology added 9.7% and 3.8%, respectively. Nvidia shares were higher by more than 3%.

Read the full story ›