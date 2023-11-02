Stunner! Judge overturns election because of ballot stuffing fraud

A judge in Connecticut has overturned a mayoral primary election because of a mail-in ballot stuffing fraud, setting a standard that holds serious implications for the entire nation.

The situation is documented by a report at the Gateway Pundit, which cited the decision by Superior Court Judge William Clark to order a new election.

The report explained, "The Gateway Pundit reported in September that mayoral candidate John Gomes' campaign released a damning video showing evidence of election fraud in the Bridgeport Democratic primary. The video has prompted an investigation by the Bridgeport Police Department for 'possible misconduct.'"

The video revealed a woman, Wanda Geter-Patacky, a vocal supporter of incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim, apparently dropping off stacks of absentee ballots ahead of the Sept. 12 primary.

Gomes charged, "Video surveillance proving that the mayoral election was unequivocally stolen through corruption within city hall by tampering with absentee ballots."

The issue is the same that raised numerous complaints during the 2020 presidential election, in which Joe Biden purportedly got 81 million votes – more than any presidential candidate ever and far more than the leftist but popular Barack Obama got during his elections.

There were a multitude of concerns about ballot harvesting, ballot box stuffing and worse. But the issue remained fogged because many jurisdictions actually changed their voting procedures and processes because of COVID-19, leaving the accountability for such behavior uncertain.

What is certain about the undue influences on the 2020 president was that Mark Zuckerberg handed out some $400-plus million that was used by the election officials often to recruit voters from Democrat districts in an agenda to help Joe Biden. That actually prompted many jurisdictions to ban the use of such outside money in that manner.

Further, the FBI decided to interfere in the election results by telling media and other corporations to suppress what turned out to be accurate reporting, based on evidence found in a laptop computer abandoned by Hunter Biden at a repair shop, about the scandals in which the Biden family was involved.

The FBI suggested it all was "Russian disinformation" even though the bureau at the time knew it was accurate reporting. A subsequent polling revealed that undue influence almost certainly took the election victory away from President Trump.

Those actions now are under investigation by the House, where one top investigator has determined that there's no doubt the Biden family was involved in influence peddling while Joe Biden was vice president to Obama.

Gomes said, of the dispute, "This is an undeniable act of voter suppression and a huge civil rights violation. It’s time to restore lasting credibility to our city’s democracy. Once and for ALL. Enough is enough!"

Gomes lost to Ganim in the primary by only 251 votes.

Police confirmed they are "actively investigating.'

The report noted Bridgeport Democratic Registrar of Voters Patricia Howard confessed in court she had failed to follow state law over the handling of mail-in ballots, which requires each absentee ballot to be signed off by the town clerk.

"Judge Clark determined that the allegations of possible malfeasance were serious enough to warrant the overturning of the September 12 primary results," the report said.

"The volume of ballots so mishandled is such that it calls the result of the primary election into serious doubt and leaves the court unable to determine the legitimate result of the primary," the judge said.

BREAKING: Democrat Election Clerk gives BOMBSHELL testimony in court admitting she has not been following the law on mail-in ballots Connecticut law requires clerks to sign off on each absentee ballot, a ballot cannot be counted if those requirements are not met This means that… pic.twitter.com/01pkBn44Bs — George (@BehizyTweets) October 12, 2023

BREAKING: A Democrat Judge in Connecticut has OVERTURNED the results of the Mayoral Primary Election in Bridgeport and ordered a new election be held after bombshell video evidence of election fraud was found “The volume of ballots so mishandled is such that it calls the result… pic.twitter.com/ah1SLTbYrw — George (@BehizyTweets) November 1, 2023

In a statement after the decision, Gomes said the victory belongs to "all the people of Bridgeport who were wronged in the numerous ways detailed in Judge Clark's remarkable decision."

A separate case involving voter fraud also is developing in New Jersey, where the attorney general has added more charges to an ongoing case involving Democrat Alex Mendez, the Paterson city council president, and others.

NEW: Multiple New Jersey Democrats have been charged with election fraud crimes involving mail in ballots. Paterson City Council President Alex Mendez was indicted for alleged crimes committed during the 2020 election. Mendez allegedly supervised an operation that stole mail… pic.twitter.com/ly99M0zHQo — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 1, 2023

The Gateway Pundit explained the implications: "In the wake of the Bridgeport and New Jersey scandal, it’s worth noting the glaring double standard that exists in how the justice system and the media treat allegations of election fraud, depending on the party involved. Republicans have been vocal about their concerns regarding the integrity of the 2020 presidential election, only to be dismissed by mainstream media outlets and other institutions that insist the election was secure. Yet, when a Democrat is involved in a similar scandal, the justice system seems more willing to take action, and the media appears more open to covering it."

