Stunner! Short-lived Hamas statement claims ISRAEL attacked itself

The details of what Hamas terrorists did to Israeli civilians during their Oct. 7 attack that killed some 1,400 have stunned the world.

Beheaded babies, families burned alive, terrorists as young as age 10 executing victims, and worse.

Now comes an even bigger stunner, Hamas posted online a statement claiming that it was Israel that attacked itself.

The statement quickly was removed but investigators at Palestinian Media Watch captured the image.

It reported, "The Palestinian Authority yesterday blamed Israel for Hamas’ Oct. 7 massacre, claiming it was Israeli army helicopters that intentionally bombed young Israelis at the music festival and destroyed the 'settlements' in southern Israel."

PMW reported, "The PA Ministry of Foreign Affairs had the added audacity to claim that it was just repeating an Israeli police report that was in the Israeli press. As soon as the outrageous libel was publicized and Israel condemned it, the PA apparently realized that it had exposed itself as untrustworthy frauds, and quickly removed the announcement from its website."

PMW revealed the announcement had had the headline, "The [PA] Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates: The Israeli police’s initial investigation reveals the falsehood of the media materials that the occupation falsified in order to justify its aggression against the Gaza Strip (i.e., Israeli counter-terror operation against Hamas)"

Then the announcement said, "According to the [Israeli] Hebrew media, the Israeli police’s initial investigation proved that Israeli helicopters bombed the Israeli civilians who participated in the nature party on Oct. 7 [2023] (sic., refers to Nov. 18, 2023 Haaretz report that one Israeli army helicopter firing at Hamas terrorists may have accidentally also hit some Israeli civilians; the [Israeli] police have denied this report).

"This means that Israeli military aircraft caused great destruction in the area and in some of the settlements (i.e., Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip), after the so-called 'Hannibal Directive’ was activated, which allows the occupation police and occupation army to kill everyone (sic., the directive calls to prevent the capture of Israeli soldiers even at the risk of harming Israeli forces)," the claim suggested.

"Therefore, the ministry thinks that the conclusions of the aforementioned investigation cast doubt on the Israeli versions regarding the destruction and killing that took place in that area, especially on everything concerning the images and videos showing the destruction and the fires that broke out in many houses as a result of this bombing. The ministry demands that all media outlets, senior UN officials, and heads of state monitor this topic, show interest in the Hebrew media publications on the topic, and reexamine their positions in light of this."

PMW reported, "At least 1,200 Israelis, including over 1,000 civilians, were murdered and over 4,800 wounded, in addition to at least 244 (including 5 later released or liberated, 1 born in captivity, and 2 found murdered) who were abducted into the Gaza Strip, in a Hamas terror war that began when approximately 3,000 Hamas terrorists broke through Israel's security fence at the Gaza Strip border and launched a surprise attack, taking control of several Israeli towns and attacking a music festival on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, which fell on the Sabbath, Oct. 7, 2023."

The PMW confirmed, "During the massacre the terrorists tortured, raped, shot, beheaded, and burned their victims alive, murdering entire families and leaving at least 21 children without parents. Hamas terrorists also fired at least 5,000 rockets at Israeli population centers. In response, Israel launched Operation Iron Swords to counter the Hamas terror threat."

