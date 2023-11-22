'Super expensive’: New video targets Dems for holiday food-price hikes

By Mary Lou Masters

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) is releasing a video Wednesday, first shared with the Daily Caller News Foundation, seeking to hold Democrats responsible for Thanksgiving food price increases ahead of 2024.

The online advertisement, titled “Thanksgiving in Biden’s America” and launched by the House GOP’s campaign arm, depicts how some of the feast’s staples “are more expensive again this year,” arguing that “you can thank Democrats” for the price increases. Local prices for canned cranberries, canned pumpkins and russet potatoes are all up 60%, 30% and 14%, respectively, since 2022, according to the NRCC.

“It’s super expensive and I’m sharing the cost with some of my siblings,” a grocery shopper can be heard saying in the video.

“Definitely more conscious about what we purchase,” another said.

Inflation has spiked under the Biden administration, which has been attributed by critics to record levels of government spending approved by Democrats. Biden signed the American Rescue Plan in 2021 authorizing $1.9 trillion in new funding for COVID-19 relief, as well as the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, which added $750 billion to the deficit and sought to advance the president’s green energy agenda.

“Unsatisfied with their war on Christmas, extreme Democrats launched a war on Thanksgiving. That’s why your Thanksgiving meal costs skyrocketed,” Ben Smith, NRCC rapid response director, told the DCNF in a statement.

While the average cost for a Thanksgiving table of ten has decreased by 4.5% since 2022, the price is still up by 25% at $61.17 since 2019, according to a report from the American Farm Bureau Federation released Nov. 15. Last year’s average Thanksgiving feast saw a record-high price of $64.05 compared to $48.91 from before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NRCC is seeking to expand its majority in the House by targeting 37 seats held by vulnerable Democrats, including several that will now be open in 2024 following a wave of departures in Michigan, Virginia and California.

