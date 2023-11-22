A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Money Politics U.S.WND MONEY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Super expensive’: New video targets Dems for holiday food-price hikes

'Unsatisfied with their war on Christmas, extreme Democrats launched a war on Thanksgiving'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 22, 2023 at 2:57pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

S""

The Presidential Turkeys arrive at The Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, ahead of Tuesday's National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony at the White House. (Official White House photo by Andrea Hanks)

The Presidential Turkeys arrive at The Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, ahead of Tuesday's National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony at the White House. (Official White House photo by Andrea Hanks)

By Mary Lou Masters
Daily Caller News Foundation

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) is releasing a video Wednesday, first shared with the Daily Caller News Foundation, seeking to hold Democrats responsible for Thanksgiving food price increases ahead of 2024.

The online advertisement, titled “Thanksgiving in Biden’s America” and launched by the House GOP’s campaign arm, depicts how some of the feast’s staples “are more expensive again this year,” arguing that “you can thank Democrats” for the price increases. Local prices for canned cranberries, canned pumpkins and russet potatoes are all up 60%, 30% and 14%, respectively, since 2022, according to the NRCC.

TRENDING: 'The settlements are our targets. Let us storm them'

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“It’s super expensive and I’m sharing the cost with some of my siblings,” a grocery shopper can be heard saying in the video.

“Definitely more conscious about what we purchase,” another said.

WATCH:

Are Democrats intentionally destroying everything inherently American?

Inflation has spiked under the Biden administration, which has been attributed by critics to record levels of government spending approved by Democrats. Biden signed the American Rescue Plan in 2021 authorizing $1.9 trillion in new funding for COVID-19 relief, as well as the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, which added $750 billion to the deficit and sought to advance the president’s green energy agenda.

“Unsatisfied with their war on Christmas, extreme Democrats launched a war on Thanksgiving. That’s why your Thanksgiving meal costs skyrocketed,” Ben Smith, NRCC rapid response director, told the DCNF in a statement.

While the average cost for a Thanksgiving table of ten has decreased by 4.5% since 2022, the price is still up by 25% at $61.17 since 2019, according to a report from the American Farm Bureau Federation released Nov. 15. Last year’s average Thanksgiving feast saw a record-high price of $64.05 compared to $48.91 from before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NRCC is seeking to expand its majority in the House by targeting 37 seats held by vulnerable Democrats, including several that will now be open in 2024 following a wave of departures in Michigan, Virginia and California.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Super expensive’: New video targets Dems for holiday food-price hikes
North Korea: Kim Jong Un saw U.S. military bases after spy satellite's launch
WATCH: Vehicle explodes at Niagara Falls bridge connecting U.S. and Canada
'Get Americans killed': Pompeo rips Biden for not pressuring Iran as attacks on U.S. troops rack up
Hamas could use 'pause' in fighting to 'regroup,' Biden adviser says
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×