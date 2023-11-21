Texas opens investigation into Media Matters for 'potential fraudulent activity'

(FOX NEWS) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is opening an investigation into Media Matters for "potential fraudulent activity" after X CEO Elon Musk accused the left-wing media watchdog group of manipulating data on the social media platform.

After a slew of advertisers, including IBM, Apple, Disney, Lionsgate and Paramount, fled X, formerly known as Twitter, Musk pledged to hit the watchdog group with a "thermonuclear lawsuit."

Media Matters published a report on Friday accusing X of placing ads next to "white nationalist hashtags." However, Musk believes that the group "completely misrepresented the real user experience" in order to mislead advertisers.

