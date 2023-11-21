A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Texas opens investigation into Media Matters for 'potential fraudulent activity'

'We are examining the issue closely to ensure that the public has not been deceived'

Published November 20, 2023 at 8:47pm
Published November 20, 2023 at 8:47pm
Elon Musk (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is opening an investigation into Media Matters for "potential fraudulent activity" after X CEO Elon Musk accused the left-wing media watchdog group of manipulating data on the social media platform.

After a slew of advertisers, including IBM, Apple, Disney, Lionsgate and Paramount, fled X, formerly known as Twitter, Musk pledged to hit the watchdog group with a "thermonuclear lawsuit."

Media Matters published a report on Friday accusing X of placing ads next to "white nationalist hashtags." However, Musk believes that the group "completely misrepresented the real user experience" in order to mislead advertisers.

Read the full story ›

