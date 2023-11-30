A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Thai hostages: 'Jewish hostages beaten with electric cables, held in worse conditions than us'

'We ate one pita a day, and a can of tuna was divided among 4 people'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 29, 2023 at 8:09pm
(Image by <a href="https://pixabay.com/users/jarmoluk-143740/?utm_source=link-attribution&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=image&utm_content=2784907">Michal Jarmoluk</a> from <a href="https://pixabay.com//?utm_source=link-attribution&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=image&utm_content=2784907">Pixabay</a>)

(JERUSALEM POST) -- Jewish hostages were held in tougher conditions than Thai hostages and were beaten with electric cables, according to a report on N12 on Wednesday evening. According to the report, Thai hostages released by Hamas in recent days told Israeli security personnel: “Occasionally, we were put in captivity with the Israelis, they were constantly guarded. [Hamas] had a tougher attitude towards the Jews, they were beaten with electric cables.”

One of them added, according to the report, “We ate one pita a day, and a can of tuna was divided among four people.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara welcomed on Wednesday the release of two more Thai hostages who had been held by Hamas in Gaza, the latest to be freed under a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas.

Read the full story ›

