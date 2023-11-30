Thai hostages: 'Jewish hostages beaten with electric cables, held in worse conditions than us'

(JERUSALEM POST) -- Jewish hostages were held in tougher conditions than Thai hostages and were beaten with electric cables, according to a report on N12 on Wednesday evening. According to the report, Thai hostages released by Hamas in recent days told Israeli security personnel: “Occasionally, we were put in captivity with the Israelis, they were constantly guarded. [Hamas] had a tougher attitude towards the Jews, they were beaten with electric cables.”

One of them added, according to the report, “We ate one pita a day, and a can of tuna was divided among four people.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara welcomed on Wednesday the release of two more Thai hostages who had been held by Hamas in Gaza, the latest to be freed under a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas.

